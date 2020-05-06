705 Poppy Avenue

Amenities

One of the best streets in Corona del Mar's village. Big Corona and Little Corona are just at the end of the street. Fine dining, coffee shops, groceries, nearby parks and a playground, and shopping are all within walking distance. Your Mediterranean inspired dream home was built with the highest quality finishes. Everything has just been freshly painted. There are three bedrooms, three and one-half baths, beautiful hardwood and limestone flooring throughout, and a custom kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Three fireplaces add to the ambiance and comfort. There is an inside laundry room for convenience. Catalina Island and sweeping ocean views can be appreciated from the rooftop deck while dining by the outdoor fireplace. Outdoor living can also be enjoyed from two flagstone patios.