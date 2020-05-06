All apartments in Newport Beach
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
705 Poppy Avenue
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

705 Poppy Avenue

705 Poppy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

705 Poppy Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
playground
One of the best streets in Corona del Mar's village. Big Corona and Little Corona are just at the end of the street. Fine dining, coffee shops, groceries, nearby parks and a playground, and shopping are all within walking distance. Your Mediterranean inspired dream home was built with the highest quality finishes. Everything has just been freshly painted. There are three bedrooms, three and one-half baths, beautiful hardwood and limestone flooring throughout, and a custom kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Three fireplaces add to the ambiance and comfort. There is an inside laundry room for convenience. Catalina Island and sweeping ocean views can be appreciated from the rooftop deck while dining by the outdoor fireplace. Outdoor living can also be enjoyed from two flagstone patios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Poppy Avenue have any available units?
705 Poppy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 705 Poppy Avenue have?
Some of 705 Poppy Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Poppy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
705 Poppy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Poppy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 705 Poppy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 705 Poppy Avenue offer parking?
No, 705 Poppy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 705 Poppy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Poppy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Poppy Avenue have a pool?
No, 705 Poppy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 705 Poppy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 705 Poppy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Poppy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Poppy Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Poppy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Poppy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

