613 Begonia Avenue

South of PCH in popular Corona del Mar village. This 3BR | 3BA home is nicely appointed with designer details and an open floor plan. The front patio is perfect for entertaining family and friends and includes patio furniture, bbq and outdoor heater. French doors open into the living room with a masonry fireplace and high ceilings. Kitchen includes custom cabinetry, Viking appliances and an island that opens up onto the main living area. An updated fully bath, oversized laundry and a 3rd bedroom currently configured to an office complete the first floor. A staircase with wrought iron railing leads to a second level complimented with an ensuite guest bedroom and oversized master bedroom. The large bedroom affords high ceilings, a large ensuite bathroom with separate soaking tub, dual vanities and make up counter. A nice sitting patio off the master overlooks the quaint neighborhood. Finally the rooftop deck is kept cozy with a fireplace, a perfect day to begin or end your day. Located in the coveted south of PCH location in Corona del Mar it is 2 blocks from popular Begonia park with it's fabulous ocean view and a short stroll to all that the CDM village has to offer ** one of the best features is the 1 car attached garage and 2 additional carport spaces! **