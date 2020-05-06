All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 613 Begonia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
613 Begonia Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:24 AM

613 Begonia Avenue

613 Begonia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

613 Begonia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
South of PCH in popular Corona del Mar village. This 3BR | 3BA home is nicely appointed with designer details and an open floor plan. The front patio is perfect for entertaining family and friends and includes patio furniture, bbq and outdoor heater. French doors open into the living room with a masonry fireplace and high ceilings. Kitchen includes custom cabinetry, Viking appliances and an island that opens up onto the main living area. An updated fully bath, oversized laundry and a 3rd bedroom currently configured to an office complete the first floor. A staircase with wrought iron railing leads to a second level complimented with an ensuite guest bedroom and oversized master bedroom. The large bedroom affords high ceilings, a large ensuite bathroom with separate soaking tub, dual vanities and make up counter. A nice sitting patio off the master overlooks the quaint neighborhood. Finally the rooftop deck is kept cozy with a fireplace, a perfect day to begin or end your day. Located in the coveted south of PCH location in Corona del Mar it is 2 blocks from popular Begonia park with it's fabulous ocean view and a short stroll to all that the CDM village has to offer ** one of the best features is the 1 car attached garage and 2 additional carport spaces! **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Begonia Avenue have any available units?
613 Begonia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 613 Begonia Avenue have?
Some of 613 Begonia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Begonia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
613 Begonia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Begonia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 613 Begonia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 613 Begonia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 613 Begonia Avenue offers parking.
Does 613 Begonia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Begonia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Begonia Avenue have a pool?
No, 613 Begonia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 613 Begonia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 613 Begonia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Begonia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Begonia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Begonia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 Begonia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College