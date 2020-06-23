59 Sea Pine Lane

Amenities

Enjoy the peace and serenity of the beautiful views of the Big Canyon Country Club Golf Course from this luxurious two bedroom, two bathroom townhome. This beautiful unit has incredible views of the 6th fairway that includes a sought after 2 car garage. Located on a single loaded street it is one of Newport's best kept secrets. This beautiful condo has just been painted and shows light and bright. As you enter this beautiful condo you'll appreciate the bamboo flooring throughout much of this home. The kitchen overlooks the dining area and step down to the living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Both Living room and Master bedroom have huge sliders out to private balcony with unobstructed views. Big Canyon townhomes features resort style living that includes private pool, spa and tennis courts. All this and a prime location to all the amenities that Newport Beach has to offer.