Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

59 Sea Pine Lane

59 Sea Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

59 Sea Pine Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Big Canyon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Enjoy the peace and serenity of the beautiful views of the Big Canyon Country Club Golf Course from this luxurious two bedroom, two bathroom townhome. This beautiful unit has incredible views of the 6th fairway that includes a sought after 2 car garage. Located on a single loaded street it is one of Newport's best kept secrets. This beautiful condo has just been painted and shows light and bright. As you enter this beautiful condo you'll appreciate the bamboo flooring throughout much of this home. The kitchen overlooks the dining area and step down to the living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Both Living room and Master bedroom have huge sliders out to private balcony with unobstructed views. Big Canyon townhomes features resort style living that includes private pool, spa and tennis courts. All this and a prime location to all the amenities that Newport Beach has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Sea Pine Lane have any available units?
59 Sea Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 59 Sea Pine Lane have?
Some of 59 Sea Pine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Sea Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
59 Sea Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Sea Pine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 59 Sea Pine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 59 Sea Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 59 Sea Pine Lane offers parking.
Does 59 Sea Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Sea Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Sea Pine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 59 Sea Pine Lane has a pool.
Does 59 Sea Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 59 Sea Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Sea Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Sea Pine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Sea Pine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Sea Pine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
