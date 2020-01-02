All apartments in Newport Beach
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
520 Tustin Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

520 Tustin Avenue

520 Tustin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

520 Tustin Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
Beautiful light and airy home in the coveted area of Newport Heights offers easy access to award-winning schools, beaches, as well as an assortment of options for shopping, dining, and other conveniences located in the Heights, Westcliff, and the 17th St. corridor. Situated on a 6,375 SF lot, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers spacious living spaces, an updated kitchen with granite counter tubs and stainless steel appliances including a LG refrigerator and Bosh Dishwasher and updated spacious bathrooms include a hot tub and jacuzzi tub with tile floors, bamboo hardwood floors throughout home excluding the bathrooms; the family room has a open-beam ceilings including a French doors which open a wonderful secluded backyard two mature avocado trees proudly produce delicious large avocados almost all year around! The home has ample storage and walking closet, and 2 car garage has storage cabinets. Alley access is very convent and safe to park cars. It has a new roof and double glazed windows and freshly painted and maintained. This is a great opportunity to live in Newport Heights, in a wonderful neighborhood amid numerous adjacent amenities, famous restaurants, and parks. Don't miss out on this one; it won't last. Ready to MOVE IN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Tustin Avenue have any available units?
520 Tustin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 520 Tustin Avenue have?
Some of 520 Tustin Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Tustin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
520 Tustin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Tustin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 520 Tustin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 520 Tustin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 520 Tustin Avenue does offer parking.
Does 520 Tustin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Tustin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Tustin Avenue have a pool?
No, 520 Tustin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 520 Tustin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 520 Tustin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Tustin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Tustin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Tustin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Tustin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
