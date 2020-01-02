520 Tustin Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage hot tub

Beautiful light and airy home in the coveted area of Newport Heights offers easy access to award-winning schools, beaches, as well as an assortment of options for shopping, dining, and other conveniences located in the Heights, Westcliff, and the 17th St. corridor. Situated on a 6,375 SF lot, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers spacious living spaces, an updated kitchen with granite counter tubs and stainless steel appliances including a LG refrigerator and Bosh Dishwasher and updated spacious bathrooms include a hot tub and jacuzzi tub with tile floors, bamboo hardwood floors throughout home excluding the bathrooms; the family room has a open-beam ceilings including a French doors which open a wonderful secluded backyard two mature avocado trees proudly produce delicious large avocados almost all year around! The home has ample storage and walking closet, and 2 car garage has storage cabinets. Alley access is very convent and safe to park cars. It has a new roof and double glazed windows and freshly painted and maintained. This is a great opportunity to live in Newport Heights, in a wonderful neighborhood amid numerous adjacent amenities, famous restaurants, and parks. Don't miss out on this one; it won't last. Ready to MOVE IN!