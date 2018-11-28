5 Goodwill Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Available 06/01/20 *Email agent for link to video walkthrough*

Large renovated townhome available for lease in Newport Crest. Home features 3 beds/2.5 baths, oversized two car garage with direct entry, two additional parking spaces, three large outdoor decks, 9 foot ceilings in living room, and large master bedroom with double sinks. New washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, electric fireplace/heater, and new A/C. Home comes with two mounted flat screen TVs and Bose sound system. Enjoy large pool, spa, clubhouse, and tennis courts. Walk to Sunset Ridge park, coffee and restaurants on the peninsula, and the beach! 12-24 month lease available. Pets acceptable with deposit.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5-goodwill-ct-newport-beach-ca-92663-usa/967fcf07-77b1-456a-914a-754e2a085074



