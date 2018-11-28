All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 5 Goodwill Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
5 Goodwill Court
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

5 Goodwill Court

5 Goodwill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5 Goodwill Court, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Available 06/01/20 *Email agent for link to video walkthrough*
Large renovated townhome available for lease in Newport Crest. Home features 3 beds/2.5 baths, oversized two car garage with direct entry, two additional parking spaces, three large outdoor decks, 9 foot ceilings in living room, and large master bedroom with double sinks. New washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, electric fireplace/heater, and new A/C. Home comes with two mounted flat screen TVs and Bose sound system. Enjoy large pool, spa, clubhouse, and tennis courts. Walk to Sunset Ridge park, coffee and restaurants on the peninsula, and the beach! 12-24 month lease available. Pets acceptable with deposit.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5-goodwill-ct-newport-beach-ca-92663-usa/967fcf07-77b1-456a-914a-754e2a085074

(RLNE5668850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Goodwill Court have any available units?
5 Goodwill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5 Goodwill Court have?
Some of 5 Goodwill Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Goodwill Court currently offering any rent specials?
5 Goodwill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Goodwill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Goodwill Court is pet friendly.
Does 5 Goodwill Court offer parking?
Yes, 5 Goodwill Court offers parking.
Does 5 Goodwill Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Goodwill Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Goodwill Court have a pool?
Yes, 5 Goodwill Court has a pool.
Does 5 Goodwill Court have accessible units?
No, 5 Goodwill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Goodwill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Goodwill Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Goodwill Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Goodwill Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College