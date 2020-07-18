All apartments in Newport Beach
439 Carnation Avenue 1/2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

439 Carnation Avenue 1/2

439 Carnation Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

439 Carnation Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
With a history that dates back more than 2,000 years, it's not surprising that carnations are rich with symbolism and mythology. Some scholars suggest that their name comes from the word "corone" (flower garlands) or "coronation" because of its use in Greek ceremonial crowns. Today, carnations can be found in a wide range of colors, and while in general they express love, fascination and distinction, virtually every color carries a unique and rich association. White carnations suggest pure love and good luck so let this white trimmed cape cod inspired cottage invite you in for a stay! Located upstairs this rarely available back unit offers two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. It's soaring open concept living room, kitchen and dining room are complimented with washed white wood vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors creating a warm and comfortable space. The gourmet kitchen offers stainless steel professional series cooktop range, oven, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Complimented by the light & bright white cabinets with glass uppers, the granite countertops and backsplash create the rich space you have been dreaming of! If gazing at the stars or watching the California coastal sky light up sounds enchanting then you will fall in love with the private roof top deck. Also, the washer & dryer hook up are located in the private single car garage which also includes a tandem carport space. Welcome yourself home to 439.5 Carnation Ave in the village of Corona del Mar!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 Carnation Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
439 Carnation Avenue 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 439 Carnation Avenue 1/2 have?
Some of 439 Carnation Avenue 1/2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 Carnation Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
439 Carnation Avenue 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 Carnation Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 439 Carnation Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 439 Carnation Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 439 Carnation Avenue 1/2 offers parking.
Does 439 Carnation Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 Carnation Avenue 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 Carnation Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 439 Carnation Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 439 Carnation Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 439 Carnation Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 439 Carnation Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 439 Carnation Avenue 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 439 Carnation Avenue 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 439 Carnation Avenue 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.
