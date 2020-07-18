439 Carnation Avenue 1/2

Amenities

With a history that dates back more than 2,000 years, it's not surprising that carnations are rich with symbolism and mythology. Some scholars suggest that their name comes from the word "corone" (flower garlands) or "coronation" because of its use in Greek ceremonial crowns. Today, carnations can be found in a wide range of colors, and while in general they express love, fascination and distinction, virtually every color carries a unique and rich association. White carnations suggest pure love and good luck so let this white trimmed cape cod inspired cottage invite you in for a stay! Located upstairs this rarely available back unit offers two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. It's soaring open concept living room, kitchen and dining room are complimented with washed white wood vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors creating a warm and comfortable space. The gourmet kitchen offers stainless steel professional series cooktop range, oven, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Complimented by the light & bright white cabinets with glass uppers, the granite countertops and backsplash create the rich space you have been dreaming of! If gazing at the stars or watching the California coastal sky light up sounds enchanting then you will fall in love with the private roof top deck. Also, the washer & dryer hook up are located in the private single car garage which also includes a tandem carport space. Welcome yourself home to 439.5 Carnation Ave in the village of Corona del Mar!