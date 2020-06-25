All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:20 AM

427 Marigold

427 Marigold Ave · No Longer Available
Location

427 Marigold Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Located in the Heart of the Corona del Mar Village lies this magnificent brand new custom home completed in 2019, designed by Christopher Brandon and masterfully built. Well appointed with LaCatina doors which opens the entire downstairs and makes it an indoor/outdoor living experience. This home has a gourmet kitchen with a large center island, Calcutta marble counters, 8 burner wolf stove and hardwood floors throughout. Entertain on either the front patio with an outdoor fire pit complete with relaxing outdoor patio furniture or the private patio off your Master Suite. However, if relaxing while enjoying a peek-a-boo ocean views is what you want, then the roof top deck is where you want to be. The master suite has a separate walk-in shower, XL soaking tub and a walk-in closet. One car garage with electric car charger and additional parking area. This is a furnished monthly rental. The summer months of June July and August are $15,000/month. Please no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Marigold have any available units?
427 Marigold doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 427 Marigold have?
Some of 427 Marigold's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Marigold currently offering any rent specials?
427 Marigold is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Marigold pet-friendly?
No, 427 Marigold is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 427 Marigold offer parking?
Yes, 427 Marigold offers parking.
Does 427 Marigold have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 Marigold does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Marigold have a pool?
No, 427 Marigold does not have a pool.
Does 427 Marigold have accessible units?
No, 427 Marigold does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Marigold have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 Marigold has units with dishwashers.
Does 427 Marigold have units with air conditioning?
No, 427 Marigold does not have units with air conditioning.
