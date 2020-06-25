427 Marigold

Amenities

Located in the Heart of the Corona del Mar Village lies this magnificent brand new custom home completed in 2019, designed by Christopher Brandon and masterfully built. Well appointed with LaCatina doors which opens the entire downstairs and makes it an indoor/outdoor living experience. This home has a gourmet kitchen with a large center island, Calcutta marble counters, 8 burner wolf stove and hardwood floors throughout. Entertain on either the front patio with an outdoor fire pit complete with relaxing outdoor patio furniture or the private patio off your Master Suite. However, if relaxing while enjoying a peek-a-boo ocean views is what you want, then the roof top deck is where you want to be. The master suite has a separate walk-in shower, XL soaking tub and a walk-in closet. One car garage with electric car charger and additional parking area. This is a furnished monthly rental. The summer months of June July and August are $15,000/month. Please no pets.