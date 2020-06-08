All apartments in Newport Beach
421 Vista Trucha

421 Vista Trucha · No Longer Available
Location

421 Vista Trucha, Newport Beach, CA 92660
North Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled and immaculate from top to bottom! Turn-key ready for the next lucky tenant, this stunning end unit townhome on a quiet greenbelt features elegant slate flooring, remodeled kitchen and baths as well as new interior paint. French doors and a slider open to the spacious rear patio on the greenbelt. The kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless appliances, refrigerator, gas cooktop with vented hood and gleaming white cabinets. The spacious master bedroom features a remodeled bathroom with dual sinks and seamless glass shower enclosure. Other features include remodeled staircase, ceilings fans and custom window coverings. Close proximity to community pool, shopping, restaurants, John Wayne Airport and the Newport Tennis Club. Miles of trails throughout the community and back bay with easy access to world class beaches and Newport Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Vista Trucha have any available units?
421 Vista Trucha doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 421 Vista Trucha have?
Some of 421 Vista Trucha's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Vista Trucha currently offering any rent specials?
421 Vista Trucha is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Vista Trucha pet-friendly?
No, 421 Vista Trucha is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 421 Vista Trucha offer parking?
Yes, 421 Vista Trucha offers parking.
Does 421 Vista Trucha have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Vista Trucha does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Vista Trucha have a pool?
Yes, 421 Vista Trucha has a pool.
Does 421 Vista Trucha have accessible units?
No, 421 Vista Trucha does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Vista Trucha have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Vista Trucha has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Vista Trucha have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Vista Trucha does not have units with air conditioning.
