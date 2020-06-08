421 Vista Trucha

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautifully remodeled and immaculate from top to bottom! Turn-key ready for the next lucky tenant, this stunning end unit townhome on a quiet greenbelt features elegant slate flooring, remodeled kitchen and baths as well as new interior paint. French doors and a slider open to the spacious rear patio on the greenbelt. The kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless appliances, refrigerator, gas cooktop with vented hood and gleaming white cabinets. The spacious master bedroom features a remodeled bathroom with dual sinks and seamless glass shower enclosure. Other features include remodeled staircase, ceilings fans and custom window coverings. Close proximity to community pool, shopping, restaurants, John Wayne Airport and the Newport Tennis Club. Miles of trails throughout the community and back bay with easy access to world class beaches and Newport Harbor.