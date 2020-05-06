3600 Seashore Drive

Amenities

One house from the ocean on a lot and 1/2. Furnished. Powered by a new solar system. It has a southwest exposure Can see the beach from front yard. The yard is surrounded by King Palms and giant Bird of Paradises, a large patio with plants.. A large table and umbrella in the front yard. BBQ .



Executive Apartment. Quiet with large rooms .Black Granite counter tops are in the kitchen and bathroom with Stainless steel appliances. Double sinks in the bathroom plus a large shower with 2 shower heads. Two bedrooms sit between the bathroom. Cedar lined closets in both bedrooms. 2 parking places . laundry room with washer and dryer.

December1- June 2019