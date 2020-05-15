35 Gannet Lane

Amenities

Light and spacious corner property in desirable Bayview Terrace – available now! Come see this fully detached single-story single-family home in gated community. Boasting dramatic vaulted ceilings in many rooms and lots of windows, this home has no shortage of natural lighting. This adorable home has a generous living/dining room area that opens to a private patio and side yard (gardener included). Kitchen appliances are all stainless steel and there is also a breakfast nook and breakfast bar and has direct access to a 2-car garage. The master suite features a master bath with dual vanity, large walk-in closet and full-length shower with seat. The second bedroom is located next to the hall bathroom and has a tub/shower combination. Relax in the private side yard with sun-filled patio. This property is located a short walk from the community pool/spa and is just steps away from the Back Bay Nature Trail, where you can enjoy miles of walking, biking and beautiful sightseeing. Easy access to 73, 405, 55 freeways and John Wayne Airport. The garage includes a washer/dryer for your convenience. Security monitoring system included. This is your chance to have your very own dollhouse in a wonderful neighborhood close to sought after beaches and reputable schools.