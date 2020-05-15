All apartments in Newport Beach
35 Gannet Lane
35 Gannet Lane

Location

35 Gannet Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Light and spacious corner property in desirable Bayview Terrace – available now! Come see this fully detached single-story single-family home in gated community. Boasting dramatic vaulted ceilings in many rooms and lots of windows, this home has no shortage of natural lighting. This adorable home has a generous living/dining room area that opens to a private patio and side yard (gardener included). Kitchen appliances are all stainless steel and there is also a breakfast nook and breakfast bar and has direct access to a 2-car garage. The master suite features a master bath with dual vanity, large walk-in closet and full-length shower with seat. The second bedroom is located next to the hall bathroom and has a tub/shower combination. Relax in the private side yard with sun-filled patio. This property is located a short walk from the community pool/spa and is just steps away from the Back Bay Nature Trail, where you can enjoy miles of walking, biking and beautiful sightseeing. Easy access to 73, 405, 55 freeways and John Wayne Airport. The garage includes a washer/dryer for your convenience. Security monitoring system included. This is your chance to have your very own dollhouse in a wonderful neighborhood close to sought after beaches and reputable schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Gannet Lane have any available units?
35 Gannet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 35 Gannet Lane have?
Some of 35 Gannet Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Gannet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
35 Gannet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Gannet Lane pet-friendly?
No, 35 Gannet Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 35 Gannet Lane offer parking?
Yes, 35 Gannet Lane offers parking.
Does 35 Gannet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Gannet Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Gannet Lane have a pool?
Yes, 35 Gannet Lane has a pool.
Does 35 Gannet Lane have accessible units?
No, 35 Gannet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Gannet Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Gannet Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Gannet Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Gannet Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
