Newport Beach, CA
317 Heliotrope Avenue
Last updated April 20 2019 at 9:44 AM

317 Heliotrope Avenue

317 Heliotrope Ave · No Longer Available
Location

317 Heliotrope Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Prime location in the Village area of Corona del Mar just 2 blocks to the beach. This nicely upgraded unit is a downstairs unit with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, bamboo wood floors throughout, inside laundry area, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters. The living room has a fireplace, and there are french doors leading to the patio in front perfect for entertaining! The location is one block from the walk bridge on Goldenrod that leads to the village on Coast Highway where there are numerous restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and much more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Heliotrope Avenue have any available units?
317 Heliotrope Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 317 Heliotrope Avenue have?
Some of 317 Heliotrope Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Heliotrope Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
317 Heliotrope Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Heliotrope Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 317 Heliotrope Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 317 Heliotrope Avenue offer parking?
No, 317 Heliotrope Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 317 Heliotrope Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Heliotrope Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Heliotrope Avenue have a pool?
No, 317 Heliotrope Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 317 Heliotrope Avenue have accessible units?
No, 317 Heliotrope Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Heliotrope Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Heliotrope Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Heliotrope Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Heliotrope Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
