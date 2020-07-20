317 Heliotrope Avenue

Amenities

Prime location in the Village area of Corona del Mar just 2 blocks to the beach. This nicely upgraded unit is a downstairs unit with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, bamboo wood floors throughout, inside laundry area, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters. The living room has a fireplace, and there are french doors leading to the patio in front perfect for entertaining! The location is one block from the walk bridge on Goldenrod that leads to the village on Coast Highway where there are numerous restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and much more!!