313 Amethyst Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

Your dream vacation awaits! Welcome to the world of Balboa Island, the iconic vacation destination in beautiful Newport Beach, CA. This 2 bed + 1 bath charmer has it all, and is located in a quiet part of the island just six houses away from the waterfront, perfect for a couple's getaway or your next family vacation!

*Before reading further, please note we have a VERY strict no pet policy. No pets permitted on or about the property at any time. Please do not inquire if you are bringing an animal. No exceptions will be made. We appreciate your understanding.*

This beautiful detached cottage was recently redecorated and is ready for you to enjoy! Open the white picket fence gate and step onto the wonderful patio with ample seating and a gas BBQ for you and your family to enjoy on summer nights. Upon entering the cottage, you will be greeted by an open-concept living space. A large dining table to the left, and a family room to the right invite hours of easy, breezy conversation and fun. The living room also includes a flat screen Smart TV with DVD Player, and the entire home has Wi-Fi access included. The living room couch includes a Queen-sized pull-out bed, which sleeps two.

The well-appointed galley-style kitchen has everything you need to make breakfast, lunch or dinner and is fully stocked with all of the essentials. Kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, gas range, a traditional coffee maker, as well as a Keurig. Across from the kitchen you'll find the laundry room with a new full-sized washer and dryer, iron and ironing board, and everything you need to keep your clothing clean while visiting.

The master bedroom includes a cozy Queen-sized bed with fresh linens, ample closet space and natural light. The second bedroom is outfitted with a triple bunk bed, additional closet space, and is perfect for vacationing families. Including the Queen-sized pull-out sofa in the living room, this cottage sleeps up to seven guests.

This home is equipped with air conditioning for warmer days and nights. Each room has ceiling fans, and windows can be opened to take advantage of the regular sea breeze on cooler days and at night. The home does not include a parking space however street parking is available and plentiful.

Just a short walk away from the beach, this home is a mere six houses away from the waterfront. To make the most of your beach days, the owner has included all you need for fun in the sun! Beach sand toys, beach chairs, boogie boards, an umbrella and a small cooler are available for you to use while staying on the island.

The beach is not the only attraction to enjoy while staying on Balboa Island! Take a walk on the boardwalk for a leisurely stroll along the waterfront to start your day. In the mood to explore the Balboa Peninsula? The Balboa Island Ferry is just a four-minute walk from the home and operates between the hours of 6:30AM to 12:00AM Sunday through Thursday, and 6:30AM to 2:00AM on Fridays and Saturdays. Feel like a kid again at The Fun Zone at Balboa Village, and enjoy the narrated harbor cruise, take a ride on the Ferris wheel, try the Ocean Motion attraction, play old-school Skee-Ball at the Balboa Arcade, or discover hands-on activities at the Discovery Cube's Ocean Quest. Whatever you do, be sure to stop by the Balboa Bar for a famous frozen banana!

Powerboats, electric boats, sailboats, kayaks, stand up paddle boards, and jet skis are available at several rental spots at the Balboa Village. If fun on land is more your style, the Bayfront Boardwalk, Balboa Pier, Ocean Boardwalk, and numerous restaurants and bars dot the Balboa Peninsula for you to enjoy.

Just a short car ride away you'll find Newport Center, a central location in the heart of Newport Beach with exceptional dining and high-end shopping in one place. Newport Beach is centrally located within Orange County, with endless activities to do within a 30-minute car ride. Local attractions in Orange County include The Orange County Great Park, The Discovery Cube, Orange County Museum of Art, Bowers Museum, Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, Crystal Cove State Park, Laguna Beach, Huntington Beach, and much more!

Not in the mood to leave Balboa Island? A short ten-minute walk to Marine Avenue takes you to all of the quaint shops and restaurants that the island has to offer. Enjoy breakfast at Wilma's Patio, send out some trip postcards at the Post Office, and sip on cocktails at the Village Inn (known as “VI” by locals).

Whether you choose to do a little or a lot while vacationing here, you're sure to enjoy your time here and make great memories that you'll cherish forever.

PLEASE NOTE: Guests are required to sign our rental agreement prior to receiving check-in instructions.

PERMIT #: SLP12690

Your dream vacation awaits! Welcome to the world of Balboa Island, the iconic vacation destination in beautiful Newport Beach, CA. This 2 bed + 1 bath charmer has it all, and is located in a quiet part of the island just six houses away from the waterfront, perfect for a couple's getaway or your next family vacation!

*Before reading further, please note we have a VERY strict no pet policy. No pets permitted on or about the property at any time. Please do not inquire if you are bringing an animal. No exceptions will be made. We appreciate your understanding.*

This beautiful detached cottage was recently redecorated and is ready for you to enjoy! Open the white picket fence gate and step onto the wonderful patio with ample seating and a gas BBQ for you and your family to enjoy on summer nights. Upon entering the cottage, you will be greeted by an open-concept living space. A large dining table to the left, and a family room to the right invite hours of easy, breezy conversation and fun. The living room also includes a flat screen Smart TV with DVD Player, and the entire home has Wi-Fi access included. The living room couch includes a Queen-sized pull-out bed, which sleeps two.

The well-appointed galley-style kitchen has everything you need to make breakfast, lunch or dinner and is fully stocked with all of the essentials. Kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, gas range, a traditional coffee maker, as well as a Keurig. Across from the kitchen you'll find the laundry room with a new full-sized washer and dryer, iron and ironing board, and everything you need to keep your clothing clean while visiting.

The master bedroom includes a cozy Queen-sized bed with fresh linens, ample closet space and natural light. The second bedroom is outfitted with a triple bunk bed, additional closet space, and is perfect for vacationing families. Including the Queen-sized pull-out sofa in the living room, this cottage sleeps up to seven guests.

This home is equipped with air conditioning for warmer days and nights. Each room has ceiling fans, and windows can be opened to take advantage of the regular sea breeze on cooler days and at night. The home does not include a parking space however street parking is available and plentiful.

Just a short walk away from the beach, this home is a mere six houses away from the waterfront. To make the most of your beach days, the owner has included all you need for fun in the sun! Beach sand toys, beach chairs, boogie boards, an umbrella and a small cooler are available for you to use while staying on the island.

The beach is not the only attraction to enjoy while staying on Balboa Island! Take a walk on the boardwalk for a leisurely stroll along the waterfront to start your day. In the mood to explore the Balboa Peninsula? The Balboa Island Ferry is just a four-minute walk from the home and operates between the hours of 6:30AM to 12:00AM Sunday through Thursday, and 6:30AM to 2:00AM on Fridays and Saturdays. Feel like a kid again at The Fun Zone at Balboa Village, and enjoy the narrated harbor cruise, take a ride on the Ferris wheel, try the Ocean Motion attraction, play old-school Skee-Ball at the Balboa Arcade, or discover hands-on activities at the Discovery Cube's Ocean Quest. Whatever you do, be sure to stop by the Balboa Bar for a famous frozen banana!

Powerboats, electric boats, sailboats, kayaks, stand up paddle boards, and jet skis are available at several rental spots at the Balboa Village. If fun on land is more your style, the Bayfront Boardwalk, Balboa Pier, Ocean Boardwalk, and numerous restaurants and bars dot the Balboa Peninsula for you to enjoy.

Just a short car ride away you'll find Newport Center, a central location in the heart of Newport Beach with exceptional dining and high-end shopping in one place. Newport Beach is centrally located within Orange County, with endless activities to do within a 30-minute car ride. Local attractions in Orange County include The Orange County Great Park, The Discovery Cube, Orange County Museum of Art, Bowers Museum, Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, Crystal Cove State Park, Laguna Beach, Huntington Beach, and much more!

Not in the mood to leave Balboa Island? A short ten-minute walk to Marine Avenue takes you to all of the quaint shops and restaurants that the island has to offer. Enjoy breakfast at Wilma's Patio, send out some trip postcards at the Post Office, and sip on cocktails at the Village Inn (known as “VI” by locals).

Whether you choose to do a little or a lot while vacationing here, you're sure to enjoy your time here and make great memories that you'll cherish forever.

PLEASE NOTE: Guests are required to sign our rental agreement prior to receiving check-in instructions.

PERMIT #: SLP12690