Newport Beach, CA
3125 Bayside Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:09 AM

3125 Bayside Drive

3125 Bayside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3125 Bayside Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Situated on the ocean-side of PCH, in one of the most desirable locations in Corona del Mar Village, is 3125 Bayside Drive - just two blocks to Big Corona Beach. Upon entering the main level, one is met with an airy open floorplan, which includes the spacious kitchen, living and dining rooms. With patios on both sides of the main floor, this light and bright chef's kitchen features a Sub-zero refrigerator, Viking six burner stove, microwave drawer and dishwasher. The second level includes a master suite and bath, with a generous closet, dual vanities and a Japanese soaking tub. Across the hall from the master suite, one enters the guest bedroom, with en suite bath. Other highlights include a two-car enclosed garage with charging station, partially covered rooftop deck and lovely views of the greenbelt. This home, in the heart of the Village, is within close proximity to the boutiques, diverse dining, and the Goldenrod Footbridge.**Photos depict the neighboring mirror image unit of 3131 Bayside, which is for sale. This unit is being leased unfurnished. All utilities paid for by tenant. Washer / dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3125 Bayside Drive have any available units?
3125 Bayside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3125 Bayside Drive have?
Some of 3125 Bayside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3125 Bayside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3125 Bayside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 Bayside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3125 Bayside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3125 Bayside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3125 Bayside Drive offers parking.
Does 3125 Bayside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3125 Bayside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 Bayside Drive have a pool?
No, 3125 Bayside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3125 Bayside Drive have accessible units?
No, 3125 Bayside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 Bayside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3125 Bayside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3125 Bayside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3125 Bayside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
