Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction all utils included garage

Situated on the ocean-side of PCH, in one of the most desirable locations in Corona del Mar Village, is 3125 Bayside Drive - just two blocks to Big Corona Beach. Upon entering the main level, one is met with an airy open floorplan, which includes the spacious kitchen, living and dining rooms. With patios on both sides of the main floor, this light and bright chef's kitchen features a Sub-zero refrigerator, Viking six burner stove, microwave drawer and dishwasher. The second level includes a master suite and bath, with a generous closet, dual vanities and a Japanese soaking tub. Across the hall from the master suite, one enters the guest bedroom, with en suite bath. Other highlights include a two-car enclosed garage with charging station, partially covered rooftop deck and lovely views of the greenbelt. This home, in the heart of the Village, is within close proximity to the boutiques, diverse dining, and the Goldenrod Footbridge.**Photos depict the neighboring mirror image unit of 3131 Bayside, which is for sale. This unit is being leased unfurnished. All utilities paid for by tenant. Washer / dryer included.