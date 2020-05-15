All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 3100 Corte Hermosa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
3100 Corte Hermosa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 PM

3100 Corte Hermosa

3100 Corte Hermosa · (949) 233-9415
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3100 Corte Hermosa, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,399

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2036 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Come enjoy this 24 hour guard gated, bright and airy Mediterranean home centrally located in the heart of Newport Beach.  As soon as you step through the door you are greeted with dramatic vaulted 2-story cathedral ceilings and new flooring throughout.   The abundance of large windows along with three sets of glass French doors brings in tons of natural light into the home.  The inviting open floor plan offers a main floor master suite with an exquisite walk-in shower and French doors to the backyard.  Opening up to the family room is the kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances.  Relax in the formal dining room with French doors leading out to a private Sunroom with cabinet space perfect for gardening.  Upstairs you will find all new carpet, two good sized bedrooms, one having a large walk-in closet.  Home has an oversized two-car garage and is conveniently located steps from the resort-style pool and spa   Nearby specialty shopping, dining, sports park, Back Bay nature trails, John Wayne airport, and easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Corte Hermosa have any available units?
3100 Corte Hermosa has a unit available for $5,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3100 Corte Hermosa have?
Some of 3100 Corte Hermosa's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Corte Hermosa currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Corte Hermosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Corte Hermosa pet-friendly?
No, 3100 Corte Hermosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3100 Corte Hermosa offer parking?
Yes, 3100 Corte Hermosa offers parking.
Does 3100 Corte Hermosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Corte Hermosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Corte Hermosa have a pool?
Yes, 3100 Corte Hermosa has a pool.
Does 3100 Corte Hermosa have accessible units?
No, 3100 Corte Hermosa does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Corte Hermosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 Corte Hermosa has units with dishwashers.
Does 3100 Corte Hermosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 3100 Corte Hermosa does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3100 Corte Hermosa?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity