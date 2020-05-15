3100 Corte Hermosa

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Come enjoy this 24 hour guard gated, bright and airy Mediterranean home centrally located in the heart of Newport Beach. As soon as you step through the door you are greeted with dramatic vaulted 2-story cathedral ceilings and new flooring throughout. The abundance of large windows along with three sets of glass French doors brings in tons of natural light into the home. The inviting open floor plan offers a main floor master suite with an exquisite walk-in shower and French doors to the backyard. Opening up to the family room is the kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. Relax in the formal dining room with French doors leading out to a private Sunroom with cabinet space perfect for gardening. Upstairs you will find all new carpet, two good sized bedrooms, one having a large walk-in closet. Home has an oversized two-car garage and is conveniently located steps from the resort-style pool and spa Nearby specialty shopping, dining, sports park, Back Bay nature trails, John Wayne airport, and easy freeway access.