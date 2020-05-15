306 Alvarado Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Situated midway between the beach and the bay, this fully remodeled custom home offers an ideal location and unparalleled craftsmanship. As one of the highly sought after single levels in the heart of the Balboa Peninsula, this modern beach cottage showcases only the finest materials. With a sleek gray and white palette, natural light pours in from the covered front porch through the retractable patio doors. Perfect for entertaining, this open concept great room features whitewashed driftwood flooring, vaulted ceilings and a black marble gas fireplace. Impressive kitchen amenities include a Wolf gas range 6 burner, Sub-Zero built-in refrigerator, Shaw farmhouse sink, soft close shaker cabinetry, glass subway tile backsplash and polished limestone counter tops with a waterfall edge. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and a stunning master bathroom with custom light fixtures, porcelain tile floors and frameless rail sliding glass shower doors. With a built-in BBQ, outdoor shower and retractable awning, this home is perfectly equipped for Orange County's year round sunshine. Additional upgrades include custom wrought iron railings and gate, Trex decking on the front patio and a security system with cameras and a Ring doorbell. With close proximity to the beach, the bay and the Balboa Fun Zone, this is an incredible opportunity to live in the beach house of your dreams.