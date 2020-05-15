All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 306 Alvarado Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
306 Alvarado Place
Last updated March 19 2020 at 12:12 PM

306 Alvarado Place

306 Alvarado Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

306 Alvarado Place, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Situated midway between the beach and the bay, this fully remodeled custom home offers an ideal location and unparalleled craftsmanship. As one of the highly sought after single levels in the heart of the Balboa Peninsula, this modern beach cottage showcases only the finest materials. With a sleek gray and white palette, natural light pours in from the covered front porch through the retractable patio doors. Perfect for entertaining, this open concept great room features whitewashed driftwood flooring, vaulted ceilings and a black marble gas fireplace. Impressive kitchen amenities include a Wolf gas range 6 burner, Sub-Zero built-in refrigerator, Shaw farmhouse sink, soft close shaker cabinetry, glass subway tile backsplash and polished limestone counter tops with a waterfall edge. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and a stunning master bathroom with custom light fixtures, porcelain tile floors and frameless rail sliding glass shower doors. With a built-in BBQ, outdoor shower and retractable awning, this home is perfectly equipped for Orange County's year round sunshine. Additional upgrades include custom wrought iron railings and gate, Trex decking on the front patio and a security system with cameras and a Ring doorbell. With close proximity to the beach, the bay and the Balboa Fun Zone, this is an incredible opportunity to live in the beach house of your dreams.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Alvarado Place have any available units?
306 Alvarado Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 306 Alvarado Place have?
Some of 306 Alvarado Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Alvarado Place currently offering any rent specials?
306 Alvarado Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Alvarado Place pet-friendly?
No, 306 Alvarado Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 306 Alvarado Place offer parking?
Yes, 306 Alvarado Place offers parking.
Does 306 Alvarado Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Alvarado Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Alvarado Place have a pool?
No, 306 Alvarado Place does not have a pool.
Does 306 Alvarado Place have accessible units?
No, 306 Alvarado Place does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Alvarado Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Alvarado Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Alvarado Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Alvarado Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College