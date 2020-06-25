All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:42 AM

305 Vista Suerte

Location

305 Vista Suerte, Newport Beach, CA 92660
North Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Completely Renovated & Remodeled Bluffs Z Plan: 4 bedrooms (downstairs Master Suite) and 3 1/2 baths, Huge Gourmet kitchen with Wolf Gas cooktop, double ovens, warming drawer, Bosch DW, Wolf Convection microwave, large island, granite counters, built-in desk, large eating space and lots of storage. Formal Dining room, wet bar, light & bright Living room w gas log fireplace, flat screen TV ready. Upstairs Bonus Room can be 5th bedroom (no closet), Central AC, 2 Laundry, Mahogany Hardwood floors, travertine floors, and carpet in upstairs bedrooms. Central in wall hose Vac system, recessed lighting and ceiling fans throughout, mirrored wardrobe doors. Large wrap around patio with fruit trees and natural gas BBQ hookup. Beautiful old growth trees and meandering greenbelt paths for taking long walks. Two Car finished attached garage. Community pool and "tot lot" are just steps away. Central location. Walk to The Back Bay, Ralphs shopping & Eastbluff Elem, Corona del Mar High/Middle Schools.
Easy to Show: call or text Melinda 949-697-4947

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Vista Suerte have any available units?
305 Vista Suerte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 305 Vista Suerte have?
Some of 305 Vista Suerte's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Vista Suerte currently offering any rent specials?
305 Vista Suerte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Vista Suerte pet-friendly?
No, 305 Vista Suerte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 305 Vista Suerte offer parking?
Yes, 305 Vista Suerte offers parking.
Does 305 Vista Suerte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Vista Suerte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Vista Suerte have a pool?
Yes, 305 Vista Suerte has a pool.
Does 305 Vista Suerte have accessible units?
No, 305 Vista Suerte does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Vista Suerte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Vista Suerte has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Vista Suerte have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 305 Vista Suerte has units with air conditioning.
