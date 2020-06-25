305 Vista Suerte

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Completely Renovated & Remodeled Bluffs Z Plan: 4 bedrooms (downstairs Master Suite) and 3 1/2 baths, Huge Gourmet kitchen with Wolf Gas cooktop, double ovens, warming drawer, Bosch DW, Wolf Convection microwave, large island, granite counters, built-in desk, large eating space and lots of storage. Formal Dining room, wet bar, light & bright Living room w gas log fireplace, flat screen TV ready. Upstairs Bonus Room can be 5th bedroom (no closet), Central AC, 2 Laundry, Mahogany Hardwood floors, travertine floors, and carpet in upstairs bedrooms. Central in wall hose Vac system, recessed lighting and ceiling fans throughout, mirrored wardrobe doors. Large wrap around patio with fruit trees and natural gas BBQ hookup. Beautiful old growth trees and meandering greenbelt paths for taking long walks. Two Car finished attached garage. Community pool and "tot lot" are just steps away. Central location. Walk to The Back Bay, Ralphs shopping & Eastbluff Elem, Corona del Mar High/Middle Schools.

Easy to Show: call or text Melinda 949-697-4947