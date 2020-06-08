All apartments in Newport Beach
303 Goldenrod Avenue
303 Goldenrod Avenue

303 Goldenrod Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

303 Goldenrod Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Quiet and Quaint...Located steps to the beautiful beaches and views in Corona del Mar. This is a cute 1 bedroom/1 bath back apartment with the entrance from the alley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Goldenrod Avenue have any available units?
303 Goldenrod Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 303 Goldenrod Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
303 Goldenrod Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Goldenrod Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 303 Goldenrod Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 303 Goldenrod Avenue offer parking?
No, 303 Goldenrod Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 303 Goldenrod Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Goldenrod Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Goldenrod Avenue have a pool?
No, 303 Goldenrod Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 303 Goldenrod Avenue have accessible units?
No, 303 Goldenrod Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Goldenrod Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Goldenrod Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Goldenrod Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Goldenrod Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
