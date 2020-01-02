All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like
3019 Corte Hermosa.
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:48 AM

3019 Corte Hermosa

3019 Corte Hermosa · No Longer Available
Location

3019 Corte Hermosa, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spectacular Mediterranean Newport Canyon home located within the heart of Newport Beach. As soon as you step through the door you are greeted by the 20 foot high ceilings and custom cabinetry throughout the home. See yourself relaxing in the formal living space with French doors leading to the yard. The home features gourmet kitchen, high end appliances, fireplace, marble flooring, and entertainment bar. The picture perfect rear yard has complete privacy with a built in fireplace. Spacious 2 car garage with additional parking in the driveway. The master bedroom is completed with dramatic cathedral ceilings, remodeled master bath, walk in closet with custom built-ins. There is a loft that was converted into a third bedroom, however can be used as an office. The community features a guarded entry, resort style pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3019 Corte Hermosa have any available units?
3019 Corte Hermosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3019 Corte Hermosa have?
Some of 3019 Corte Hermosa's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 Corte Hermosa currently offering any rent specials?
3019 Corte Hermosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 Corte Hermosa pet-friendly?
No, 3019 Corte Hermosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3019 Corte Hermosa offer parking?
Yes, 3019 Corte Hermosa offers parking.
Does 3019 Corte Hermosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3019 Corte Hermosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 Corte Hermosa have a pool?
Yes, 3019 Corte Hermosa has a pool.
Does 3019 Corte Hermosa have accessible units?
No, 3019 Corte Hermosa does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 Corte Hermosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3019 Corte Hermosa has units with dishwashers.
Does 3019 Corte Hermosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 3019 Corte Hermosa does not have units with air conditioning.

