3019 Corte Hermosa.

Spectacular Mediterranean Newport Canyon home located within the heart of Newport Beach. As soon as you step through the door you are greeted by the 20 foot high ceilings and custom cabinetry throughout the home. See yourself relaxing in the formal living space with French doors leading to the yard. The home features gourmet kitchen, high end appliances, fireplace, marble flooring, and entertainment bar. The picture perfect rear yard has complete privacy with a built in fireplace. Spacious 2 car garage with additional parking in the driveway. The master bedroom is completed with dramatic cathedral ceilings, remodeled master bath, walk in closet with custom built-ins. There is a loft that was converted into a third bedroom, however can be used as an office. The community features a guarded entry, resort style pool and spa.