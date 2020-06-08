2605 Bungalow

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Condo in Corona del Mar Desirable Bungalows - Welcome to the Bungalows in CDM. This beautiful two bedroom, two bath home in the middle of the Village offers a beautiful courtyard entrance, upper main living area's vaulted ceilings with a great room layout, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, new carpet, designer two tone paints, and a one car garage. Nicely upgraded fixtures, granite, stone, lighting and ambiance throughout. Stroll to several restaurants and shops within minutes as well as easy access to the 73 and 405 which is straight up MacArthur. Welcome home in CDM!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3829244)