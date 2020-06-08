All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2605 Bungalow

2605 Bungalow Pl · (949) 612-9406
Location

2605 Bungalow Pl, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2605 Bungalow · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1476 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Condo in Corona del Mar Desirable Bungalows - Welcome to the Bungalows in CDM. This beautiful two bedroom, two bath home in the middle of the Village offers a beautiful courtyard entrance, upper main living area's vaulted ceilings with a great room layout, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, new carpet, designer two tone paints, and a one car garage. Nicely upgraded fixtures, granite, stone, lighting and ambiance throughout. Stroll to several restaurants and shops within minutes as well as easy access to the 73 and 405 which is straight up MacArthur. Welcome home in CDM!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3829244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Bungalow have any available units?
2605 Bungalow has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2605 Bungalow have?
Some of 2605 Bungalow's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Bungalow currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Bungalow isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Bungalow pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 Bungalow is pet friendly.
Does 2605 Bungalow offer parking?
Yes, 2605 Bungalow does offer parking.
Does 2605 Bungalow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 Bungalow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Bungalow have a pool?
No, 2605 Bungalow does not have a pool.
Does 2605 Bungalow have accessible units?
No, 2605 Bungalow does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Bungalow have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 Bungalow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2605 Bungalow have units with air conditioning?
No, 2605 Bungalow does not have units with air conditioning.
