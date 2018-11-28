All apartments in Newport Beach
2427 Vista Nobleza

2427 Vista Nobleza · No Longer Available
Location

2427 Vista Nobleza, Newport Beach, CA 92660
North Bluff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Wow! The 180-degree view of Newport's Back Bay is the first thing you'll notice about this 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath beauty on the bluffs. Perched above the bay and its miles of walking and running paths, you'll immediately feel at home in this newly refreshed home.

Your new home:

* Is a single-family home with 2,548 square feet

* Has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with attached garage

* Has 3 levels, including a:
- Middle level with a conversation pit and fireplace, bar, dining area, kitchen, and balcony, all with sweeping views of the Back Bay
- Bottom level with 2 bedrooms (or use one as a den), full bathroom, walk-in closets, complete view of the bay, and patio
- Top level with your master bedroom, full bathroom, expansive walk-in closet and dressing area, and closets

* Is 2 miles to Newport's prestigious shopping experience, Fashion Island, and minutes to the beach

* Has access to pool and BBQ area, fridge, bathrooms, and shower, which are just a few steps from your front door

Rent is $5,950 p/mo.

Text Sarah at 714-866-6046.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/newport-beach-ca?lid=12539538

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5118809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 Vista Nobleza have any available units?
2427 Vista Nobleza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2427 Vista Nobleza have?
Some of 2427 Vista Nobleza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 Vista Nobleza currently offering any rent specials?
2427 Vista Nobleza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 Vista Nobleza pet-friendly?
No, 2427 Vista Nobleza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2427 Vista Nobleza offer parking?
Yes, 2427 Vista Nobleza offers parking.
Does 2427 Vista Nobleza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2427 Vista Nobleza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 Vista Nobleza have a pool?
Yes, 2427 Vista Nobleza has a pool.
Does 2427 Vista Nobleza have accessible units?
No, 2427 Vista Nobleza does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 Vista Nobleza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2427 Vista Nobleza has units with dishwashers.
Does 2427 Vista Nobleza have units with air conditioning?
No, 2427 Vista Nobleza does not have units with air conditioning.
