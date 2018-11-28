2427 Vista Nobleza

Amenities

Wow! The 180-degree view of Newport's Back Bay is the first thing you'll notice about this 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath beauty on the bluffs. Perched above the bay and its miles of walking and running paths, you'll immediately feel at home in this newly refreshed home.



Your new home:



* Is a single-family home with 2,548 square feet



* Has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with attached garage



* Has 3 levels, including a:

- Middle level with a conversation pit and fireplace, bar, dining area, kitchen, and balcony, all with sweeping views of the Back Bay

- Bottom level with 2 bedrooms (or use one as a den), full bathroom, walk-in closets, complete view of the bay, and patio

- Top level with your master bedroom, full bathroom, expansive walk-in closet and dressing area, and closets



* Is 2 miles to Newport's prestigious shopping experience, Fashion Island, and minutes to the beach



* Has access to pool and BBQ area, fridge, bathrooms, and shower, which are just a few steps from your front door



Rent is $5,950 p/mo.



Text Sarah at 714-866-6046.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/newport-beach-ca?lid=12539538



No Pets Allowed



