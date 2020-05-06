All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 2204 Vista Hogar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
2204 Vista Hogar
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:34 AM

2204 Vista Hogar

2204 Vista Hogar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2204 Vista Hogar, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eastbluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
ROOM ONLY. This listing is for lease of the partially furnished upstairs Master bedroom with large closet and adjoining bathroom only. Master has a sunny southern exposure that looks out over Corona del Mar High School. One garage parking space with limited storage, use of the kitchen and pleasant back patio. Home is within walking distance of the 73 bus which goes to UCI, Fashion Island, and the Bluffs Shopping Center. Saltwater swimming pool, community association hot tub, utilities included. No smoking or pets. Quiet female applicants may call for viewing appointment. Credit and background checks will follow successful first viewing. Call or text Caroline Colesworthy 949-892-0103.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Vista Hogar have any available units?
2204 Vista Hogar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2204 Vista Hogar have?
Some of 2204 Vista Hogar's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 Vista Hogar currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Vista Hogar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Vista Hogar pet-friendly?
Yes, 2204 Vista Hogar is pet friendly.
Does 2204 Vista Hogar offer parking?
Yes, 2204 Vista Hogar offers parking.
Does 2204 Vista Hogar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 Vista Hogar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Vista Hogar have a pool?
Yes, 2204 Vista Hogar has a pool.
Does 2204 Vista Hogar have accessible units?
No, 2204 Vista Hogar does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Vista Hogar have units with dishwashers?
No, 2204 Vista Hogar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2204 Vista Hogar have units with air conditioning?
No, 2204 Vista Hogar does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College