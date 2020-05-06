2204 Vista Hogar

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool hot tub some paid utils

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

ROOM ONLY. This listing is for lease of the partially furnished upstairs Master bedroom with large closet and adjoining bathroom only. Master has a sunny southern exposure that looks out over Corona del Mar High School. One garage parking space with limited storage, use of the kitchen and pleasant back patio. Home is within walking distance of the 73 bus which goes to UCI, Fashion Island, and the Bluffs Shopping Center. Saltwater swimming pool, community association hot tub, utilities included. No smoking or pets. Quiet female applicants may call for viewing appointment. Credit and background checks will follow successful first viewing. Call or text Caroline Colesworthy 949-892-0103.