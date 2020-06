Amenities

Live on peaceful Little Balboa Island and walk to restaurants, shops and sunset at the beach! This charming 2 bedroom has been updated with laminate wood flooring, travertine tile and granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom. The master closet has built in shelving and drawers for storage. The stackable washer and dryer are conveniently located inside the home. Just enough room to live comfortably and enjoy all the island has to offer!