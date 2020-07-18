All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:00 PM

22 Peppertree

22 Peppertree · No Longer Available
Newport Beach
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

22 Peppertree, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bonita Canyon

Amenities

granite counters
pool
playground
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
View!!! Gorgeous Home In Prestigious Guard Gated Community of Bonita Canyon. 4 Suite Bedrooms, 5 ½ Bathrooms Plus a Large Bonus room w/Full bath that could be a 5th Bedroom. The Stunning Cathedral Ceiling entrance guiding you to the beautiful house: Fantastic Formal Living Room with cozy fireplace; Library with custom built-in Cherry Wood Bookcases & Formal Dining Room; Family room with custom built-in Media center, Surround Sound System; Kitchen w/extended Center Island, Granite counter tops and bar-top seating, The spacious and convenient Butler’s Pantry connects to the formal dining room perfect for those holiday gatherings. French Doors open OUTDOOR LIVING in Backyard, which provides a Salt Water Pool and SPA, built-in BBQ with seating. Association features includes a 24 hour gate guarded entrance to the community, JR Size Olympic pool, Tot lots, and a lighted Tennis Court. Great Cul-de-sac location, minutes to UCI, Fashion Island, Shopping Center and Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Peppertree have any available units?
22 Peppertree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 22 Peppertree have?
Some of 22 Peppertree's amenities include granite counters, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Peppertree currently offering any rent specials?
22 Peppertree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Peppertree pet-friendly?
No, 22 Peppertree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 22 Peppertree offer parking?
No, 22 Peppertree does not offer parking.
Does 22 Peppertree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Peppertree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Peppertree have a pool?
Yes, 22 Peppertree has a pool.
Does 22 Peppertree have accessible units?
No, 22 Peppertree does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Peppertree have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Peppertree does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Peppertree have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Peppertree does not have units with air conditioning.
