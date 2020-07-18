22 Peppertree

Amenities

View!!! Gorgeous Home In Prestigious Guard Gated Community of Bonita Canyon. 4 Suite Bedrooms, 5 ½ Bathrooms Plus a Large Bonus room w/Full bath that could be a 5th Bedroom. The Stunning Cathedral Ceiling entrance guiding you to the beautiful house: Fantastic Formal Living Room with cozy fireplace; Library with custom built-in Cherry Wood Bookcases & Formal Dining Room; Family room with custom built-in Media center, Surround Sound System; Kitchen w/extended Center Island, Granite counter tops and bar-top seating, The spacious and convenient Butler’s Pantry connects to the formal dining room perfect for those holiday gatherings. French Doors open OUTDOOR LIVING in Backyard, which provides a Salt Water Pool and SPA, built-in BBQ with seating. Association features includes a 24 hour gate guarded entrance to the community, JR Size Olympic pool, Tot lots, and a lighted Tennis Court. Great Cul-de-sac location, minutes to UCI, Fashion Island, Shopping Center and Beaches.