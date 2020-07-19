All apartments in Newport Beach
22 Mission Bay Drive

22 Mission Bay Drive
Location

22 Mission Bay Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Spyglass

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This Spectacular estate nestles in the prestigious Spyglass Hill community on a premier lot with mesmerizing vistas of city lights, tranquil hillside and canyon view. The impressive open concept floor plan is accented by exquisitely designed custom finishes and features throughout. The lushly landscaped inviting front courtyard has verdant lawn and a fountain. This light-filled estate showcases grand 2 story entry foyer adorned with custom chandelier, elegant living room with voluminous ceilings and fireplace, formal dining room, immense family room with custom fireplace has expansive windows look out to the remarkable backyard and fabulous view, roomy breakfast area, gourmet chef's kitchen highlighted with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, top-of-line stainless steel appliances and large center island. A powder room and an office with custom woodwork (could be downstairs en suite bedroom with a full bathroom) and a laundry room complete the first floor. The upper level boasts a spacious bonus room (or 6th bedroom) for intimate entertaining, the master bedroom has serene canyon views, a lavish master bathroom and 2 walk-in closets, 2 secondary bedrooms and an en suite bedroom with a custom bathroom. The resort like backyard with sparkling swimming pool, spa, fire-pit and sprawling ground is ideal for outdoor entertaining and enjoyment of the magnificent view. Direct Access 3 car garage with long driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Mission Bay Drive have any available units?
22 Mission Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 22 Mission Bay Drive have?
Some of 22 Mission Bay Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Mission Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22 Mission Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Mission Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22 Mission Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 22 Mission Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22 Mission Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 22 Mission Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Mission Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Mission Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22 Mission Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 22 Mission Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 22 Mission Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Mission Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Mission Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Mission Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Mission Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
