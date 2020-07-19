22 Mission Bay Drive

Amenities

This Spectacular estate nestles in the prestigious Spyglass Hill community on a premier lot with mesmerizing vistas of city lights, tranquil hillside and canyon view. The impressive open concept floor plan is accented by exquisitely designed custom finishes and features throughout. The lushly landscaped inviting front courtyard has verdant lawn and a fountain. This light-filled estate showcases grand 2 story entry foyer adorned with custom chandelier, elegant living room with voluminous ceilings and fireplace, formal dining room, immense family room with custom fireplace has expansive windows look out to the remarkable backyard and fabulous view, roomy breakfast area, gourmet chef's kitchen highlighted with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, top-of-line stainless steel appliances and large center island. A powder room and an office with custom woodwork (could be downstairs en suite bedroom with a full bathroom) and a laundry room complete the first floor. The upper level boasts a spacious bonus room (or 6th bedroom) for intimate entertaining, the master bedroom has serene canyon views, a lavish master bathroom and 2 walk-in closets, 2 secondary bedrooms and an en suite bedroom with a custom bathroom. The resort like backyard with sparkling swimming pool, spa, fire-pit and sprawling ground is ideal for outdoor entertaining and enjoyment of the magnificent view. Direct Access 3 car garage with long driveway.