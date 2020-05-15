All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 2090 Tustin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
2090 Tustin Avenue
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

2090 Tustin Avenue

2090 Tustin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2090 Tustin Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Custom 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Pool Home With Large Family Room With Large Balcony Over Looking Back Yard, And Pool Area, Opener Concept Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Separate Dining, Plank Flooring Throughout, Large Remodeled Kitchen With White Shaker Cabinets, Cortez Counter Tops, Island With Sitting, Stainless Steel Appliance, Double Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator (AS IS), Wine Refrigerator, Main Level Master Bedroom With Vaulted Ceilings, Cam Lighting, Walk-In Closet, Slider Door To Back Yard, Master Bath With White Shaker Cabinet, Cortez Counter Tops, Large Walk-In Shower, Soaking Tub, Double Vanity, Make Up Counter, Bedrooms With Walk-In Closets And Mirror Closet Doors, A/C, Laundry Room With Wash Sink, Storage Cabinet, Washer And Dryer Hook Up’s With Washer And Dryer Included (AS IS), Large Front And Back Yard With Gardner Included, Front Porch, Large Patio Area With Cover, Pool With Pool Services Included, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Electric Car Charger Outlet, Large Driveway, Newer Windows, Near Park, Schools, 55 Freeway, East Side Costa Mesa, Back Bay, And More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2090 Tustin Avenue have any available units?
2090 Tustin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2090 Tustin Avenue have?
Some of 2090 Tustin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2090 Tustin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2090 Tustin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2090 Tustin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2090 Tustin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2090 Tustin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2090 Tustin Avenue offers parking.
Does 2090 Tustin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2090 Tustin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2090 Tustin Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2090 Tustin Avenue has a pool.
Does 2090 Tustin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2090 Tustin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2090 Tustin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2090 Tustin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2090 Tustin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2090 Tustin Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College