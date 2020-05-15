2090 Tustin Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Custom 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Pool Home With Large Family Room With Large Balcony Over Looking Back Yard, And Pool Area, Opener Concept Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Separate Dining, Plank Flooring Throughout, Large Remodeled Kitchen With White Shaker Cabinets, Cortez Counter Tops, Island With Sitting, Stainless Steel Appliance, Double Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator (AS IS), Wine Refrigerator, Main Level Master Bedroom With Vaulted Ceilings, Cam Lighting, Walk-In Closet, Slider Door To Back Yard, Master Bath With White Shaker Cabinet, Cortez Counter Tops, Large Walk-In Shower, Soaking Tub, Double Vanity, Make Up Counter, Bedrooms With Walk-In Closets And Mirror Closet Doors, A/C, Laundry Room With Wash Sink, Storage Cabinet, Washer And Dryer Hook Up’s With Washer And Dryer Included (AS IS), Large Front And Back Yard With Gardner Included, Front Porch, Large Patio Area With Cover, Pool With Pool Services Included, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Electric Car Charger Outlet, Large Driveway, Newer Windows, Near Park, Schools, 55 Freeway, East Side Costa Mesa, Back Bay, And More.