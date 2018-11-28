203 Bay Hill Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town Home For Lease in Big Canyon Villas - Beautiful Two Story 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom spacious town home for lease. Located in the highly desirable community of Big Canyon Villas, this property is situated directly on the golf course of Big Canyon Country Club. Big Canyon Country Club course is a very well known international golf course embedded in the heart of Newport Beach. As you enter the property, you are greeted by a spacious living and dinning room, adjacent to a large kitchen. The living and dining area feature fireplace, crown molding, and two French doors leading out to the back patio with gold course views. Kitchen includes tile flooring, white tiled counter tops, electric range, built in microwave, double oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built in wine refrigerator. The very spacious master bedroom is located upstairs. It includes its own sitting area with fireplace, private balcony with golf course views. The massive master bathroom is located just past plenty of walk in closet space, double vanity sink, large tub, separate shower, and custom fixtures. The second bedroom and full bathroom are located upstairs as well. Washer and dryer unit included in tiled laundry room off the master. With an attached two car garage, parking is not an issue. Also enjoy the community pool, clubhouse, fitness area, and spa. Call Alex to schedule a tour: 949-887-2780. Note: Owner is willing to paint interior walls if desired by potential applicant.



No Pets Allowed



