Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:51 AM

203 Bay Hill Drive

203 Bay Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

203 Bay Hill Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Big Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town Home For Lease in Big Canyon Villas - Beautiful Two Story 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom spacious town home for lease. Located in the highly desirable community of Big Canyon Villas, this property is situated directly on the golf course of Big Canyon Country Club. Big Canyon Country Club course is a very well known international golf course embedded in the heart of Newport Beach. As you enter the property, you are greeted by a spacious living and dinning room, adjacent to a large kitchen. The living and dining area feature fireplace, crown molding, and two French doors leading out to the back patio with gold course views. Kitchen includes tile flooring, white tiled counter tops, electric range, built in microwave, double oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built in wine refrigerator. The very spacious master bedroom is located upstairs. It includes its own sitting area with fireplace, private balcony with golf course views. The massive master bathroom is located just past plenty of walk in closet space, double vanity sink, large tub, separate shower, and custom fixtures. The second bedroom and full bathroom are located upstairs as well. Washer and dryer unit included in tiled laundry room off the master. With an attached two car garage, parking is not an issue. Also enjoy the community pool, clubhouse, fitness area, and spa. Call Alex to schedule a tour: 949-887-2780. Note: Owner is willing to paint interior walls if desired by potential applicant.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3744024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Bay Hill Drive have any available units?
203 Bay Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 203 Bay Hill Drive have?
Some of 203 Bay Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Bay Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
203 Bay Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Bay Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 203 Bay Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 203 Bay Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 203 Bay Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 203 Bay Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 Bay Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Bay Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 203 Bay Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 203 Bay Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 203 Bay Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Bay Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Bay Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Bay Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Bay Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

