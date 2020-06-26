All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:14 AM

2017 Port Cardiff Place

2017 Port Cardiff Place · No Longer Available
Location

2017 Port Cardiff Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to this cozy, clean, updated single level home for lease in the highly desirable Harbor View Homes Community, also known as the "Port Streets" of Newport Beach. This updated Montego floor plan includes 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new French oak floors, carpet, paint, and a generous backyard. Additionally, the kitchen and bathrooms have been remodeled to include new countertops, tile backsplashes, cabinets, and fixtures. Upon entering the home you are welcomed by an entryway, the dining room, and the family living area with a cozy fireplace. As you enter the kitchen area you are welcomed by an abundance of natural light. The bright kitchen comes with the refrigerator included, a backyard facing sink, breakfast nook, and opens with sliding doors to a courtyard on one side, and the generous grass yard on the other. The backyard flows seamlessly from the kitchen with a hardscape patio area for outdoor dining and a large grass area for play. The Master bedroom welcomes you to the upgraded Master bathroom with a floating vanity and tile shower. 3 additional bedrooms and an upgraded full bathroom complete the living space. The two car garage also comes with a pull-down ladder leading to generous additional attic storage. Located on a beautiful wide street, home to award winning Andersen Elementary School, green belts with sports fields, large pools/clubhouses, tot lots, nature trails, and conveniently located with easy access to Hwy 73 and Fashion Island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Port Cardiff Place have any available units?
2017 Port Cardiff Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2017 Port Cardiff Place have?
Some of 2017 Port Cardiff Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Port Cardiff Place currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Port Cardiff Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Port Cardiff Place pet-friendly?
No, 2017 Port Cardiff Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2017 Port Cardiff Place offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Port Cardiff Place offers parking.
Does 2017 Port Cardiff Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Port Cardiff Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Port Cardiff Place have a pool?
Yes, 2017 Port Cardiff Place has a pool.
Does 2017 Port Cardiff Place have accessible units?
No, 2017 Port Cardiff Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Port Cardiff Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 Port Cardiff Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 Port Cardiff Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 Port Cardiff Place does not have units with air conditioning.
