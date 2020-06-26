2017 Port Cardiff Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool garage

Welcome to this cozy, clean, updated single level home for lease in the highly desirable Harbor View Homes Community, also known as the "Port Streets" of Newport Beach. This updated Montego floor plan includes 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new French oak floors, carpet, paint, and a generous backyard. Additionally, the kitchen and bathrooms have been remodeled to include new countertops, tile backsplashes, cabinets, and fixtures. Upon entering the home you are welcomed by an entryway, the dining room, and the family living area with a cozy fireplace. As you enter the kitchen area you are welcomed by an abundance of natural light. The bright kitchen comes with the refrigerator included, a backyard facing sink, breakfast nook, and opens with sliding doors to a courtyard on one side, and the generous grass yard on the other. The backyard flows seamlessly from the kitchen with a hardscape patio area for outdoor dining and a large grass area for play. The Master bedroom welcomes you to the upgraded Master bathroom with a floating vanity and tile shower. 3 additional bedrooms and an upgraded full bathroom complete the living space. The two car garage also comes with a pull-down ladder leading to generous additional attic storage. Located on a beautiful wide street, home to award winning Andersen Elementary School, green belts with sports fields, large pools/clubhouses, tot lots, nature trails, and conveniently located with easy access to Hwy 73 and Fashion Island.