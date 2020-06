Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets fireplace carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Located in the gated community of Campobello, this lovely home has recently been painted, new carpeting. new bar-be-que, new washer/dryer and refrigeration. It is in move-in condition. Large kitchen with eat-in area looks out to family room with fireplace. Upstairs features a large den/loft with a fireplace and custom built-ins. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms. Outside includes bar-be=que and large yard. Close to shopping and schools.