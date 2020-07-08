1950 Port Townsend Circle

Amenities

parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Spanning a private oversized lot, this beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath residence is ideally located on the only inner loop cul-de-sac in the Port Streets. Meticulously maintained and recently remodeled with new floors, appliances, and an upgraded master suite in 2016, this home is an opportunity not to be missed. Enjoy multiple formal entertaining spaces, including a spacious living room with an elegant fireplace and an updated kitchen that looks upon the inviting family room. Three bedrooms join a superb master suite with vaulted ceilings, looking out to the beautifully landscaped yard. The expansive wrap-around backyard offers multiple entertaining areas in addition to a large lawn and garden. Located near the greenbelt and top-rated Andersen Elementary, parks and the community pool, this home is move-in ready.