1835 Port Carlow Place
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:09 AM

1835 Port Carlow Place

1835 Port Carlow Place · No Longer Available
Location

1835 Port Carlow Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
hot tub
bbq/grill
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fantastic opportunity to lease a beautiful home in the Newport Harbor View Homes Community!!! Newer construction built in 2007 is beautifully finished throughout. No detail overlooked, including hardwood and stone floors, built-ins throughout, casement windows, beamed ceilings, crown moulding, skylights in foyer and office with custom built-ins!! All lights converted to LED! Gourmet kitchen features a Wolf 6-burner oven/stove, Subzero refrigerator, wine cabinet and butler's pantry!! Large island with 3 custom-height bar stools!! Beautiful master bath has his and hers sinks, soak tub and separate shower! Newer fixtures in bathrooms! All audio/visual will remain for enjoyment including a flat screen TV, and a full screen TV with projector in the bonus/movie room!!! Backyard is excellent for entertaining with more custom features such as a large spa with water feature, built-in Viking barbecue, outdoor refrigerator and ice maker, warming drawer, storage, 2 outdoor space heater, amazing outdoor fireplace and mature trees lining the yard!! Must see, this will not last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 Port Carlow Place have any available units?
1835 Port Carlow Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1835 Port Carlow Place have?
Some of 1835 Port Carlow Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 Port Carlow Place currently offering any rent specials?
1835 Port Carlow Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 Port Carlow Place pet-friendly?
No, 1835 Port Carlow Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1835 Port Carlow Place offer parking?
Yes, 1835 Port Carlow Place offers parking.
Does 1835 Port Carlow Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1835 Port Carlow Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 Port Carlow Place have a pool?
No, 1835 Port Carlow Place does not have a pool.
Does 1835 Port Carlow Place have accessible units?
No, 1835 Port Carlow Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 Port Carlow Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1835 Port Carlow Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1835 Port Carlow Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1835 Port Carlow Place does not have units with air conditioning.

