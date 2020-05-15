1835 Port Carlow Place

Amenities

Fantastic opportunity to lease a beautiful home in the Newport Harbor View Homes Community!!! Newer construction built in 2007 is beautifully finished throughout. No detail overlooked, including hardwood and stone floors, built-ins throughout, casement windows, beamed ceilings, crown moulding, skylights in foyer and office with custom built-ins!! All lights converted to LED! Gourmet kitchen features a Wolf 6-burner oven/stove, Subzero refrigerator, wine cabinet and butler's pantry!! Large island with 3 custom-height bar stools!! Beautiful master bath has his and hers sinks, soak tub and separate shower! Newer fixtures in bathrooms! All audio/visual will remain for enjoyment including a flat screen TV, and a full screen TV with projector in the bonus/movie room!!! Backyard is excellent for entertaining with more custom features such as a large spa with water feature, built-in Viking barbecue, outdoor refrigerator and ice maker, warming drawer, storage, 2 outdoor space heater, amazing outdoor fireplace and mature trees lining the yard!! Must see, this will not last!!