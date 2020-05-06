All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 18 Palazzo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
18 Palazzo
Last updated March 5 2020 at 9:49 PM

18 Palazzo

18 Palazzo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

18 Palazzo, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bonita Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Highly sought after gorgeous lease in guard gated Bonita Canyon. This expansive home is upgraded with wood and travertine floors, custom built ins, wood beams on the ceiling and many other unique details. Elegant finishes in the large dining room and living room will make all of your guests feel special. The open concept kitchen and family room area is the perfect space to for the casual gathering. Gourmet kitchen has been upgraded with custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, eye catching backsplash and overlooks the backyard. Eating area leads into the family room where your big screen tv will provide a perfect gathering spot for the big game. The private back yard has an outdoor kitchen, covered seating area with hook ups for large tv. Completing the first level is an ensuite bedroom, powder room and large office with high ceilings and built in cabinetry. Up the stairs you can't help but notice the light fixtures that spread warmth and style throughout the home. Large master suite overlooks back yard with a private deck and the ensuite spa like bathroom with attached spacious walk in closet is definitely convenient Two bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom and at the end of the hall is another ensuite bedroom. Plenty of room for a large family. Bonita Canyon includes a large community pool, tennis court, toddler park, bbq area and numerous walking trails out of the back gate. Close proximity to Fashion Island, John Wayne Airport and beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Palazzo have any available units?
18 Palazzo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 18 Palazzo have?
Some of 18 Palazzo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Palazzo currently offering any rent specials?
18 Palazzo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Palazzo pet-friendly?
No, 18 Palazzo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 18 Palazzo offer parking?
Yes, 18 Palazzo offers parking.
Does 18 Palazzo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Palazzo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Palazzo have a pool?
Yes, 18 Palazzo has a pool.
Does 18 Palazzo have accessible units?
No, 18 Palazzo does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Palazzo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Palazzo has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Palazzo have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Palazzo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College