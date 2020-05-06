18 Palazzo

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Highly sought after gorgeous lease in guard gated Bonita Canyon. This expansive home is upgraded with wood and travertine floors, custom built ins, wood beams on the ceiling and many other unique details. Elegant finishes in the large dining room and living room will make all of your guests feel special. The open concept kitchen and family room area is the perfect space to for the casual gathering. Gourmet kitchen has been upgraded with custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, eye catching backsplash and overlooks the backyard. Eating area leads into the family room where your big screen tv will provide a perfect gathering spot for the big game. The private back yard has an outdoor kitchen, covered seating area with hook ups for large tv. Completing the first level is an ensuite bedroom, powder room and large office with high ceilings and built in cabinetry. Up the stairs you can't help but notice the light fixtures that spread warmth and style throughout the home. Large master suite overlooks back yard with a private deck and the ensuite spa like bathroom with attached spacious walk in closet is definitely convenient Two bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom and at the end of the hall is another ensuite bedroom. Plenty of room for a large family. Bonita Canyon includes a large community pool, tennis court, toddler park, bbq area and numerous walking trails out of the back gate. Close proximity to Fashion Island, John Wayne Airport and beaches!