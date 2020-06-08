Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1700 Westcliff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1700 Westcliff Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1700 Westcliff Drive
1700 Westcliff Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1700 Westcliff Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 02/01/19 Newport Condo - Property Id: 5272
www.NewportBeach-Condo.com for more info!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/5272
Property Id 5272
(RLNE4613228)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1700 Westcliff Drive have any available units?
1700 Westcliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newport Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 1700 Westcliff Drive have?
Some of 1700 Westcliff Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1700 Westcliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Westcliff Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Westcliff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 Westcliff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1700 Westcliff Drive offer parking?
No, 1700 Westcliff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1700 Westcliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 Westcliff Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Westcliff Drive have a pool?
No, 1700 Westcliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Westcliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 1700 Westcliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Westcliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Westcliff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 Westcliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 Westcliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Similar Pages
Newport Beach 1 Bedrooms
Newport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with Parking
Newport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Chino, CA
Pomona, CA
La Habra, CA
Alhambra, CA
Buena Park, CA
San Clemente, CA
Norwalk, CA
Brea, CA
Redondo Beach, CA
Placentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
Inglewood, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Bayside
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
Chaffey College