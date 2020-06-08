All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM

1436 Sea Ridge Dr

1436 Sea Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1436 Sea Ridge Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayside

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
1436 Sea Ridge Dr - Available - DREAM HOME! Spectacular Harbor Cove property with 4 bedrooms, plus office, and 3 baths. This completely upgraded masterpiece will excite even the most discerning resident. Located in Newport Beach, this 24 hour guard gated community is minutes from Fashion Island, Balboa Island, and has direct access to the Back Bay. Beautiful granite counter tops accentuate the large center island and stainless steel appliances. Large Master Suite with plenty of room for two in the walk in closet. Elegant make up desk centers the spa like Master Bath showcasing the 2 person tub, large glass shower and his and hers sinks. Large open floor plan with beautiful flooring and high ceiling is perfect for casual living or elegant entertaining. Enjoy coming home to the best of Southern California at 1436 Sea Ridge Dr!
Virtual Tour:
Driving Up - https://photos.app.goo.gl/VWNPjM7xJw1MSVcn6
First Floor - https://photos.app.goo.gl/jcr1xhmM2owbF1PM9
Second Floor - https://photos.app.goo.gl/7MDBUceZfgQSbfq96

(RLNE5755825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 Sea Ridge Dr have any available units?
1436 Sea Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1436 Sea Ridge Dr have?
Some of 1436 Sea Ridge Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 Sea Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1436 Sea Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 Sea Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1436 Sea Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1436 Sea Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 1436 Sea Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1436 Sea Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1436 Sea Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 Sea Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 1436 Sea Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1436 Sea Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 1436 Sea Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 Sea Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1436 Sea Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1436 Sea Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1436 Sea Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

