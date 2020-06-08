Amenities

1436 Sea Ridge Dr - Available - DREAM HOME! Spectacular Harbor Cove property with 4 bedrooms, plus office, and 3 baths. This completely upgraded masterpiece will excite even the most discerning resident. Located in Newport Beach, this 24 hour guard gated community is minutes from Fashion Island, Balboa Island, and has direct access to the Back Bay. Beautiful granite counter tops accentuate the large center island and stainless steel appliances. Large Master Suite with plenty of room for two in the walk in closet. Elegant make up desk centers the spa like Master Bath showcasing the 2 person tub, large glass shower and his and hers sinks. Large open floor plan with beautiful flooring and high ceiling is perfect for casual living or elegant entertaining. Enjoy coming home to the best of Southern California at 1436 Sea Ridge Dr!

Virtual Tour:

Driving Up - https://photos.app.goo.gl/VWNPjM7xJw1MSVcn6

First Floor - https://photos.app.goo.gl/jcr1xhmM2owbF1PM9

Second Floor - https://photos.app.goo.gl/7MDBUceZfgQSbfq96



