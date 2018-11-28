Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bayfront with Dockspace Close to the Balboa Village - RARE opportunity to live on the bayfront and enjoy the best views on the Balboa Peninsula. Watch the boats go by, see snow on the San Gabriel Mountains in the winter and the enjoy the lights of Balboa Island/Fashion Island at night. Located on East Balboa Blvd. this beautiful 4-bedroom, 4 bath home features a private boat slip (up to 70 feet of dock space) and your own private patio with spectacular views.



The first floor has an over-sized living room on the bayfront, a new fireplace, wet bar and sliding glass doors that lead to the large private patio on the water. The downstairs includes a bedroom, bathroom, and direct access to the 2-car garage. All new flooring installed downstairs August 2019. The second floor boasts a very large master suite with the entire water frontage windows showing off the best views of Newport Harbor. It also has a private balcony, newly remodeled master bath (8/19), and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms, with two adjoining bathrooms (also remodeled 8/19) and a large living space/den complete the second floor. Additionally, the home has central air, and additional parking in front of the 2-car garage on the street.



Situated in the best walk-able location on the peninsula, 1202 East Balboa is a short walk away from the beach and boardwalk, the Balboa Village, and some of the best dining options on the peninsula. Convenient access to the Wedge, the Balboa Ferry, Balboa Fun Zone, Catalina Flyer and much more. Enjoy watching the summer Yacht Club "beer can" races and all the passing watercraft, not to mention the unparalleled views and the quick and easy access to the Harbor Entrance.



Unfurnished 12-month lease. Pets considered.



(RLNE4760081)