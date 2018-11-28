All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

1202 East Balboa

1202 East Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1202 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bayfront with Dockspace Close to the Balboa Village - RARE opportunity to live on the bayfront and enjoy the best views on the Balboa Peninsula. Watch the boats go by, see snow on the San Gabriel Mountains in the winter and the enjoy the lights of Balboa Island/Fashion Island at night. Located on East Balboa Blvd. this beautiful 4-bedroom, 4 bath home features a private boat slip (up to 70 feet of dock space) and your own private patio with spectacular views.

The first floor has an over-sized living room on the bayfront, a new fireplace, wet bar and sliding glass doors that lead to the large private patio on the water. The downstairs includes a bedroom, bathroom, and direct access to the 2-car garage. All new flooring installed downstairs August 2019. The second floor boasts a very large master suite with the entire water frontage windows showing off the best views of Newport Harbor. It also has a private balcony, newly remodeled master bath (8/19), and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms, with two adjoining bathrooms (also remodeled 8/19) and a large living space/den complete the second floor. Additionally, the home has central air, and additional parking in front of the 2-car garage on the street.

Situated in the best walk-able location on the peninsula, 1202 East Balboa is a short walk away from the beach and boardwalk, the Balboa Village, and some of the best dining options on the peninsula. Convenient access to the Wedge, the Balboa Ferry, Balboa Fun Zone, Catalina Flyer and much more. Enjoy watching the summer Yacht Club "beer can" races and all the passing watercraft, not to mention the unparalleled views and the quick and easy access to the Harbor Entrance.

Unfurnished 12-month lease. Pets considered.

(RLNE4760081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 East Balboa have any available units?
1202 East Balboa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1202 East Balboa have?
Some of 1202 East Balboa's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 East Balboa currently offering any rent specials?
1202 East Balboa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 East Balboa pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 East Balboa is pet friendly.
Does 1202 East Balboa offer parking?
Yes, 1202 East Balboa offers parking.
Does 1202 East Balboa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 East Balboa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 East Balboa have a pool?
No, 1202 East Balboa does not have a pool.
Does 1202 East Balboa have accessible units?
No, 1202 East Balboa does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 East Balboa have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 East Balboa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 East Balboa have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1202 East Balboa has units with air conditioning.
