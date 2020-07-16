Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Quality design touches throughout this exquisite detailed upgraded home within Newport Coast's prestigious guard gated community of Aubergine with 4 bedrooms including the main floor bedroom, 4 bathrooms (the 4th bathroom downstairs having a commercial grade steam shower), plus a large bonus/game room on the second floor. Large master bedroom with fireplace, stunning upgraded master bathroom and a walk-in closet. the highly upgraded kitchen has custom built-in cabinets, a subzero refrigerator and a wine cooler, Wolf stove top and double ovens, Fisher Paykel two drawer dish washer, and a drawer microwave. Hardwood, Travertine, and upgraded carpet flooring, custom accordion doors leading to the courtyard and the backyard. Automatic wood/wrought iron gate which gives privacy to the courtyard which leads to the 3-car garage. An entertaining resort like backyard with a custom loggia including a fireplace, big screen TV and surround sound. An oversized private infinity salt spa/pool. A built-in top of the line Lynx BBQ. Close to Fashion Island, Pelican Hill resort, and the beach.