Newport Beach, CA
12 Nerval
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

12 Nerval

12 Nerval · (949) 717-7202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 Nerval, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3722 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Quality design touches throughout this exquisite detailed upgraded home within Newport Coast's prestigious guard gated community of Aubergine with 4 bedrooms including the main floor bedroom, 4 bathrooms (the 4th bathroom downstairs having a commercial grade steam shower), plus a large bonus/game room on the second floor. Large master bedroom with fireplace, stunning upgraded master bathroom and a walk-in closet. the highly upgraded kitchen has custom built-in cabinets, a subzero refrigerator and a wine cooler, Wolf stove top and double ovens, Fisher Paykel two drawer dish washer, and a drawer microwave. Hardwood, Travertine, and upgraded carpet flooring, custom accordion doors leading to the courtyard and the backyard. Automatic wood/wrought iron gate which gives privacy to the courtyard which leads to the 3-car garage. An entertaining resort like backyard with a custom loggia including a fireplace, big screen TV and surround sound. An oversized private infinity salt spa/pool. A built-in top of the line Lynx BBQ. Close to Fashion Island, Pelican Hill resort, and the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Nerval have any available units?
12 Nerval has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Nerval have?
Some of 12 Nerval's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Nerval currently offering any rent specials?
12 Nerval is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Nerval pet-friendly?
No, 12 Nerval is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 12 Nerval offer parking?
Yes, 12 Nerval offers parking.
Does 12 Nerval have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Nerval does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Nerval have a pool?
Yes, 12 Nerval has a pool.
Does 12 Nerval have accessible units?
No, 12 Nerval does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Nerval have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Nerval has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Nerval have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Nerval does not have units with air conditioning.
