Amenities
Quality design touches throughout this exquisite detailed upgraded home within Newport Coast's prestigious guard gated community of Aubergine with 4 bedrooms including the main floor bedroom, 4 bathrooms (the 4th bathroom downstairs having a commercial grade steam shower), plus a large bonus/game room on the second floor. Large master bedroom with fireplace, stunning upgraded master bathroom and a walk-in closet. the highly upgraded kitchen has custom built-in cabinets, a subzero refrigerator and a wine cooler, Wolf stove top and double ovens, Fisher Paykel two drawer dish washer, and a drawer microwave. Hardwood, Travertine, and upgraded carpet flooring, custom accordion doors leading to the courtyard and the backyard. Automatic wood/wrought iron gate which gives privacy to the courtyard which leads to the 3-car garage. An entertaining resort like backyard with a custom loggia including a fireplace, big screen TV and surround sound. An oversized private infinity salt spa/pool. A built-in top of the line Lynx BBQ. Close to Fashion Island, Pelican Hill resort, and the beach.