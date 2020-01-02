115 Marine Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This upstairs unit is exquisitely located at the end of Balboa Island on the highly desirable Marine Avenue. World famous for its many fantastic shops, restaurants, and attractions, Balboa Island is one of the best places to call home in Orange County. You’ll love the short walk to the bay, or hailing a ride on your boat. This upstairs unit above the garage is a mother-in-law unit perfect for any beach. Don’t miss out on all this home has to offer in the heart of Balboa Island. This is a great 6-month summer rental.