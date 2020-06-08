All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

11 Via Burrone

11 Via Burrrone · (949) 249-2424
Location

11 Via Burrrone, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pelican Hill

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$16,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4709 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located on the end of a cul-de-sac, this gorgeous Pelican Heights home has views of the city lights and canyon. The grand entrance to foyer has 24 foot ceilings and opens into the den and formal dining room with windows through out. The open floor plan continues through the main floor with the gourmet kitchen opening to the family room and nook. The house includes 5 bedrooms, one which is downstairs, and five and a half baths, with one also downstairs. The master suite includes a fireplace, plenty of closet space, a sitting area, and balcony. As well as city and canyon views from balcony, there is also a partial ocean view. The back yard is great for entertaining and includes a patio area with barbecue, a sitting area, and a sparkling salt water pool and spa.The gate to the complex is guard attended 24 hours a day, and the house has a large driveway and a three car garage for parking. Association amenities include tennis and basketball courts, and pool and spa. The Pelican Hill Golf course is nearby, as well as restaurants, shops, and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Via Burrone have any available units?
11 Via Burrone has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Via Burrone have?
Some of 11 Via Burrone's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Via Burrone currently offering any rent specials?
11 Via Burrone isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Via Burrone pet-friendly?
No, 11 Via Burrone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 11 Via Burrone offer parking?
Yes, 11 Via Burrone does offer parking.
Does 11 Via Burrone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Via Burrone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Via Burrone have a pool?
Yes, 11 Via Burrone has a pool.
Does 11 Via Burrone have accessible units?
No, 11 Via Burrone does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Via Burrone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Via Burrone has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Via Burrone have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Via Burrone does not have units with air conditioning.
