11 Via Burrone

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Located on the end of a cul-de-sac, this gorgeous Pelican Heights home has views of the city lights and canyon. The grand entrance to foyer has 24 foot ceilings and opens into the den and formal dining room with windows through out. The open floor plan continues through the main floor with the gourmet kitchen opening to the family room and nook. The house includes 5 bedrooms, one which is downstairs, and five and a half baths, with one also downstairs. The master suite includes a fireplace, plenty of closet space, a sitting area, and balcony. As well as city and canyon views from balcony, there is also a partial ocean view. The back yard is great for entertaining and includes a patio area with barbecue, a sitting area, and a sparkling salt water pool and spa.The gate to the complex is guard attended 24 hours a day, and the house has a large driveway and a three car garage for parking. Association amenities include tennis and basketball courts, and pool and spa. The Pelican Hill Golf course is nearby, as well as restaurants, shops, and beaches.