Last updated January 16 2020 at 8:08 AM

1037 West Balboa Boulevard

1037 West Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1037 West Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
1037 W Balboa Blvd has an attraction that is irresistible! Steps away from the beach this three bedroom and three bathroom home boasts the finest designer finishes, exquisite wood floors, Jenn-Air appliances, Spa, Surround sound, ADT security system and two-zone air conditioning are among the list of embellishments. Designed for effortless coastal living, the main level encompasses a gourmet kitchen, living room, dinning room, two bedrooms & bathrooms, and a two car garage. The upper level showcases a large master suite, walking closet, spa bath and balcony. Live the Newport Beach lifestyle, ideally located on the Newport Peninsula, quick commute to local shops, restaurants and the Newport Harbor Yacht club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 West Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
1037 West Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1037 West Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 1037 West Balboa Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 West Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1037 West Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 West Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1037 West Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1037 West Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1037 West Balboa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1037 West Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1037 West Balboa Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 West Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1037 West Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1037 West Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1037 West Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 West Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 West Balboa Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1037 West Balboa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1037 West Balboa Boulevard has units with air conditioning.

