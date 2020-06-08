1037 West Balboa Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

1037 W Balboa Blvd has an attraction that is irresistible! Steps away from the beach this three bedroom and three bathroom home boasts the finest designer finishes, exquisite wood floors, Jenn-Air appliances, Spa, Surround sound, ADT security system and two-zone air conditioning are among the list of embellishments. Designed for effortless coastal living, the main level encompasses a gourmet kitchen, living room, dinning room, two bedrooms & bathrooms, and a two car garage. The upper level showcases a large master suite, walking closet, spa bath and balcony. Live the Newport Beach lifestyle, ideally located on the Newport Peninsula, quick commute to local shops, restaurants and the Newport Harbor Yacht club.