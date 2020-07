Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities playground tennis court

Lido Isle Yacht Club close home with large living/family rooms, dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar, two fireplaces and laundry on first floor. Upstairs features large master bedroom with fireplace plus two more bedrooms. Nice and sunny open patio. Community beach, yacht club, snack bar, tennis and children's playground all across the street. If you want to be where the Islands action is, this is the home for you! shopping and restaurants all close.