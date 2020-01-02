All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1 Stonepath.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1 Stonepath
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:25 PM

1 Stonepath

1 Stonepath · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1 Stonepath, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pacific Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
** R E D U C E D ** Located in the Prestigious Guard-Gated Pacific Ridge Community ** Beautiful Belcara Home ** 3 Bedrooms + Den/Office 3 Baths (Main Floor Master Bedroom) ** Expensive Upgraded Wainscoting ** Cozy Great Room with Fireplace ** Open Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-In Refrigerator, Center Island/Breakfast Bar & Breakfast Nook ** Formal Dining Open to Court Yard ** Ready to Move-in ** No Pets (the owner may accept 1 small pet w pet deposit) ** No Smoking ** X'lnt Association Amenities: Ocean View Club House, Jr. Olympic Pool & Spa ..etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Stonepath have any available units?
1 Stonepath doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1 Stonepath have?
Some of 1 Stonepath's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Stonepath currently offering any rent specials?
1 Stonepath is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Stonepath pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Stonepath is pet friendly.
Does 1 Stonepath offer parking?
No, 1 Stonepath does not offer parking.
Does 1 Stonepath have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Stonepath does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Stonepath have a pool?
Yes, 1 Stonepath has a pool.
Does 1 Stonepath have accessible units?
No, 1 Stonepath does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Stonepath have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Stonepath does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Stonepath have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Stonepath does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College