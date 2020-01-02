1 Stonepath

Amenities

** R E D U C E D ** Located in the Prestigious Guard-Gated Pacific Ridge Community ** Beautiful Belcara Home ** 3 Bedrooms + Den/Office 3 Baths (Main Floor Master Bedroom) ** Expensive Upgraded Wainscoting ** Cozy Great Room with Fireplace ** Open Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-In Refrigerator, Center Island/Breakfast Bar & Breakfast Nook ** Formal Dining Open to Court Yard ** Ready to Move-in ** No Pets (the owner may accept 1 small pet w pet deposit) ** No Smoking ** X'lnt Association Amenities: Ocean View Club House, Jr. Olympic Pool & Spa ..etc.