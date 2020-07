Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar conference room dog park package receiving

Tierra del Rey apartments in Marina del Rey offer luxury living and exceptional service. These Marina del Rey apartments boast spacious floor plans, updated kitchens, walk-in closets, and thoughtful finishes such as built-in bookcases and your own in-apartment washer and dryer. Work out in the 24-hour fitness center, gather with friends in the clubhouse or recreation room, or relax by the resort-style pool. If you’re looking to experience the best of Marina del Rey, Tierra del Rey is just a short walk from boutiques, restaurants, and theaters. Enjoy convenient access to water activities, walking trails, as well as Interstates 10, 405, and 105. Experience luxury apartment living in an ideal Marina del Rey location. We are excited to be able to provide several flexible touring options, including self-guided and virtual tours. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or tour virtually with one of our leasing associates!