Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry cable included carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse fire pit hot tub internet access lobby package receiving

Welcome to Avalon Marina Bay Apartments Avalon Marina Bay apartments redefine your notion of a daily routine. Catch some waves before your 9 am conference call or plan weekday brunch dates with good friends along Abbott Kinney - it’s all at your doorstep with these Marina Del Rey apartments. And our unique blend of apartment homes and live aboard boat slips, there’s a living situation that suits your lifestyle whether by land or by sea.