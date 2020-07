Neptune Marina Apartments

Amenities

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Indulge in the ultimate luxury living experience at Neptune Marina. With the surf at your door and the city at your fingertips, our community offers an unparalleled sense of coastal bliss. Neptune Marina offers 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments featuring custom-designed interior finishes and luxurious amenities that rival those of the best resorts. This seaside oasis is the perfect sanctuary for those seeking balance, privacy, and a cool, ocean breeze. Take in the timeless beauty of Marina Del Rey by enjoying a bike ride along the boardwalk, exploring the shops of Abbot Kinney, or experiencing the bustling yet intimate local nightlife. With modern wide-plank flooring, a full suite of stainless steel appliances, and front-loading washers and dryers, you'll find yourself delighting in the details of your new home. Beautifully appointed kitchens with ...