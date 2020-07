Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room hot tub internet access lobby nest technology online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board yoga

Be the FIRST to live in your NEW apartment at AMLI Marina Del Rey. AMLI's Marina Del Rey apartments offer modern coastal residences just steps from the Marina waterfront and bike paths. Our ideal location provides instant access to the surrounding beaches, waterside restaurants, Venice Pier and Abbot Kinney. In addition, our apartments are just minutes from the 90 freeway, Santa Monica and Culver City.Residents of AMLI Marina Del Rey enjoy an array of unrivaled amenities including a pair of salt water pools lined with cabanas and gathering spaces, media and tech lounges, a modern fitness center, outdoor dining areas, watersport equipment, and onsite retail and cafe space. And AMLI's Marina Del Rey apartments have a home for our residents boats too, with slips available from 17 to 85 feet.We offer spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that feature designer interiors with contemporary coastal looks, high-end finishes, and views that span from the Marina and Pacific Ocean to the Hollywood Hills. Interiors feature Bosch stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, kitchen islands, washers and dryers, hard surface flooring throughout living areas, and much more.Certified at LEED Silver and smoke-free inside and out, our apartments offer residents a healthier lifestyle with lower environmental impact.