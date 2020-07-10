All apartments in Marina del Rey
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA

14000 Palawan Way · (310) 589-3579
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14000 Palawan Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6221 · Avail. now

$3,091

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Unit 6203 · Avail. now

$3,091

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 6302 · Avail. Jul 25

$3,116

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
conference room
hot tub
internet access
yoga
Welcome to Wayfarer(R) Apartments + Marina. We’re charting a new course for windswept sophistication, the active Southern California lifestyle, and aquatic elegance. These luxury apartments for rent in Marina del Rey are incredibly spacious and filled with hand-selected designer finishes and modern appliances. It’s an effortless lifestyle with resort-inspired amenities just steps from your door including access to the beautiful marina and private boat slips. You’ll love living and thriving in “Silicon Beach”. You’ll be close to major employers, incredible dining, abundant shopping, and of course, the scenic Marina with its fresh coastal breezes, inspiration, and endless recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA have any available units?
WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA has 9 units available starting at $3,091 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA have?
Some of WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA currently offering any rent specials?
WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA pet-friendly?
Yes, WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA is pet friendly.
Does WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA offer parking?
Yes, WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA offers parking.
Does WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA have a pool?
Yes, WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA has a pool.
Does WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA have accessible units?
No, WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA does not have accessible units.
Does WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA has units with dishwashers.
Does WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA has units with air conditioning.
