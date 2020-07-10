WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed business center clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage media room tennis court volleyball court cats allowed conference room hot tub internet access yoga

Welcome to Wayfarer(R) Apartments + Marina. We’re charting a new course for windswept sophistication, the active Southern California lifestyle, and aquatic elegance. These luxury apartments for rent in Marina del Rey are incredibly spacious and filled with hand-selected designer finishes and modern appliances. It’s an effortless lifestyle with resort-inspired amenities just steps from your door including access to the beautiful marina and private boat slips. You’ll love living and thriving in “Silicon Beach”. You’ll be close to major employers, incredible dining, abundant shopping, and of course, the scenic Marina with its fresh coastal breezes, inspiration, and endless recreation.