1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:33 PM
138 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marina del Rey, CA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Marina Del Rey
56 Units Available
The Westerly on Lincoln
13603 Marina Pointe Drive, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,294
770 sqft
Prime location overlooking Marina Del Rey and close to Mother's Beach. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, club lounge.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Marina Del Rey
23 Units Available
Pearl
4111 South Via Marina Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
707 sqft
This smoke-free community features a business center, heated swimming pool, tennis courts and garage parking. Apartments include private balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Fisherman's Village are both located nearby.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Marina Del Rey
18 Units Available
Marina 41
4157 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,529
844 sqft
Close to the marina in Marina Del Ray. Also near Venice Beach. Apartments boast large private balconies with marina and ocean views. On-site billiards room, heated outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Marina Del Rey
13 Units Available
Breakwater at Marina del Rey
13900 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,867
906 sqft
Situated on Marina Del Ray's southeast shore. Apartments feature island kitchens with quartz countertops and private patios with ocean and marina views. Residents enjoy free bike rentals and direct access to bike trails.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Mar Vista
8 Units Available
Forty55 Lofts
4055 Redwood Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,253
1037 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of Venice Beach and Marina Del Rey, these units are modern and beautiful. Amenities include indoor bike storage, ceramic tile tubs, in-home alarm systems, plank-style flooring and more.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
$
Marina Del Rey
47 Units Available
AMLI Marina Del Rey
4242 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,195
937 sqft
These Marina Del Rey apartments overlook a shimmering swimming pool and are close to Santa Monica and Culver City. Suites have stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This pet-friendly complex boasts a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Marina Del Rey
13 Units Available
WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA
14000 Palawan Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,162
972 sqft
Life on the pier in Marina Del Ray. One-half mile to Marina (Mother's) Beach. Walking distance to dining and outdoor activities. Studio, one and two bedrooms feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Marina Del Rey
65 Units Available
Mariners Village
4600 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,563
888 sqft
This property offers beautiful water views and is only minutes from Ballona Wetlands and Westfield Culver City. Amenities include tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Marina Del Rey
47 Units Available
Esprit Marina del Rey
13900 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,439
1201 sqft
Enjoy scenic water views from every living room. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool, clubhouse and racquetball court. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
Marina Del Rey
12 Units Available
Harborside Marina Bay
14015 Tahiti Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,175
826 sqft
Steps from The Harbor at Marina Bay. Landscaped apartment community with breathtaking marina views and desirable amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool and a rooftop lounge. Residents can access Mother's Beach via waterbus.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Marina Del Rey
20 Units Available
Tierra del Rey
4250 Glencoe Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,625
694 sqft
Gorgeous complex boasts 24-hour fitness center, pool and hot tub. Built-in bookshelves and walk-in closets in air-conditioned apartments. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall across the street. Marvin Braude Bike Path nearby.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Marina Del Rey
8 Units Available
WATERS EDGE
4500 via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,625
843 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Marina Del Rey
108 Units Available
Neptune Marina Apartments
14126 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,625
818 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Indulge in the ultimate luxury living experience at Neptune Marina.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
Marina Del Rey
36 Units Available
Villa Del Mar
13999 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,790
1125 sqft
With stunning views of the Hollywood Hills, these apartments feature natural stone counter-tops and wireless home networking, as well as built-in microwave and oven with range. Amenities include elevator, key fob access and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Marina Del Rey
2 Units Available
The Villa at Marina Harbor
4500 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,450
866 sqft
Luxury community features 24-hour gym, alarm system, elevator, sauna, tennis court and pool. Units include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and laundry. Located by the shores of Marina del Ray and Channel Walk.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Marina Del Rey
7 Units Available
The Tides
4500 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
750 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Marina Del Rey
1 Unit Available
13955 Tahiti Way
13955 Tahiti Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,250
900 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully renovated is located 4 min walk to Marina Del Rey beach.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Marina Del Rey
1 Unit Available
4163 Via Marina
4163 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
900 sqft
Large upper level 1 bed/ 1 bath fully furnished apartment for sublet over the summer through August 30th. Spacious, bright, walking closet, washer and dryer, dishwasher, large balcony overlooking a garden with a pond.
Results within 1 mile of Marina del Rey
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Venice
5 Units Available
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
638 sqft
Located in the heart of Venice Beach and just one block from world-famous Venice Beach Boardwalk, Windward Village Apartments offers its residents unparalleled access to sand, surf, shopping, and superb dining.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
Venice
44 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,572
744 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
5 Units Available
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,327
835 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Marina Del Rey
7 Units Available
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,557
778 sqft
Trendy neighborhood in the Marina Arts District. Updated amenities including fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. On-site sauna, pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Pet-friendly property. Minutes from the coast.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 08:57pm
Venice
4 Units Available
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
141 sqft
Just opened in Venice a new coliving community from Starcity! Sign a new lease and move-in before the end of the year and get up to $250 off your monthly rent! So, whats coliving? Coliving is helping to bring community back to the city through
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 08:55pm
Marina Del Rey
6 Units Available
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
116 sqft
Welcome to C1, a brand new coliving community in the heart of the Marina Arts District. Located just a 10 minute drive from the beach, C1 is ready to be your brand new home.
