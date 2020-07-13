Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving tennis court bbq/grill game room guest parking internet access pool table

Marina 41 Apartments in Los Angeles is located between Venice Beach and Playa Vista. We are steps to the beach and surrounded by unique shopping and dining. Our homes feature white kitchen and bath cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and an upgraded lighting package. Our floor plans offer spacious closets, in-home washer/dryer and private patio/balcony with ocean, marina and city views. Enjoy our fitness center, resort-style pool and spa, and tennis courts. Our community offers great dog friendly locations with easy access to the marina for walking. Additionally, the rest of our community is feline exclusive. Nearby recreational activities include para-sailing, sport fishing, harbor cruises, jet skiing, kayaking, paddle boarding and bike trails.