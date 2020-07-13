All apartments in Marina del Rey
Marina 41
Marina 41

4157 Via Marina · (424) 322-1089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to $1,500 off select apartment homes and 1/2 off security deposit [Offer good thru Jul 17, 2020] (on select units)
Rent Special
Up to $400 off select apartment homes [Offer good thru Jul 17, 2020] (on select units)
Rent Special
Up to $300 off select apartment homes [Offer good thru Jul 17, 2020] (on select units)
Rent Special
Up to $1,500 off select apartment homes and 1/2 off security deposit or up to $300 off select apartment homes [Offer good thru Jul 17, 2020]
Location

4157 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0107 · Avail. now

$2,396

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 813 sqft

Unit 0124 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,491

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 813 sqft

Unit 0208 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,531

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 897 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0102 · Avail. now

$3,044

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Unit 0214 · Avail. now

$3,053

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Unit 0414 · Avail. Aug 17

$3,069

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marina 41.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
tennis court
bbq/grill
game room
guest parking
internet access
pool table
Marina 41 Apartments in Los Angeles is located between Venice Beach and Playa Vista. We are steps to the beach and surrounded by unique shopping and dining. Our homes feature white kitchen and bath cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and an upgraded lighting package. Our floor plans offer spacious closets, in-home washer/dryer and private patio/balcony with ocean, marina and city views. Enjoy our fitness center, resort-style pool and spa, and tennis courts. Our community offers great dog friendly locations with easy access to the marina for walking. Additionally, the rest of our community is feline exclusive. Nearby recreational activities include para-sailing, sport fishing, harbor cruises, jet skiing, kayaking, paddle boarding and bike trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null
Dogs
rent: 60
Cats
rent: 45

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marina 41 have any available units?
Marina 41 has 27 units available starting at $2,396 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Marina 41 have?
Some of Marina 41's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marina 41 currently offering any rent specials?
Marina 41 is offering the following rent specials: Up to $1,500 off select apartment homes and 1/2 off security deposit [Offer good thru Jul 17, 2020] (on select units)
Is Marina 41 pet-friendly?
Yes, Marina 41 is pet friendly.
Does Marina 41 offer parking?
Yes, Marina 41 offers parking.
Does Marina 41 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Marina 41 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Marina 41 have a pool?
Yes, Marina 41 has a pool.
Does Marina 41 have accessible units?
No, Marina 41 does not have accessible units.
Does Marina 41 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marina 41 has units with dishwashers.
Does Marina 41 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Marina 41 has units with air conditioning.
