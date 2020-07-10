/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
194 Apartments for rent in Marina del Rey, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
26 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Marina 41
4157 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,391
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,044
1177 sqft
Close to the marina in Marina Del Ray. Also near Venice Beach. Apartments boast large private balconies with marina and ocean views. On-site billiards room, heated outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
10 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Breakwater at Marina del Rey
13900 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,773
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,915
1265 sqft
Situated on Marina Del Ray's southeast shore. Apartments feature island kitchens with quartz countertops and private patios with ocean and marina views. Residents enjoy free bike rentals and direct access to bike trails.
Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
$
56 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
AMLI Marina Del Rey
4242 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$3,550
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,075
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,320
1424 sqft
These Marina Del Rey apartments overlook a shimmering swimming pool and are close to Santa Monica and Culver City. Suites have stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This pet-friendly complex boasts a gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
11 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA
14000 Palawan Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,073
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Life on the pier in Marina Del Ray. One-half mile to Marina (Mother's) Beach. Walking distance to dining and outdoor activities. Studio, one and two bedrooms feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
46 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Esprit Marina del Rey
13900 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$2,615
930 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,648
1201 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,047
1396 sqft
Enjoy scenic water views from every living room. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool, clubhouse and racquetball court. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 06:04pm
$
16 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Harborside Marina Bay
14015 Tahiti Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,275
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,225
1153 sqft
Steps from The Harbor at Marina Bay. Landscaped apartment community with breathtaking marina views and desirable amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool and a rooftop lounge. Residents can access Mother's Beach via waterbus.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
94 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Neptune Marina Apartments
14126 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,575
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,450
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,350
1693 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Indulge in the ultimate luxury living experience at Neptune Marina.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
14 Units Available
Mar Vista
Forty55 Lofts
4055 Redwood Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,211
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,235
1406 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of Venice Beach and Marina Del Rey, these units are modern and beautiful. Amenities include indoor bike storage, ceramic tile tubs, in-home alarm systems, plank-style flooring and more.
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
23 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Tierra del Rey
4250 Glencoe Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,341
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,244
1579 sqft
Gorgeous complex boasts 24-hour fitness center, pool and hot tub. Built-in bookshelves and walk-in closets in air-conditioned apartments. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall across the street. Marvin Braude Bike Path nearby.
Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
40 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Villa Del Mar
13999 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,985
1125 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,660
1577 sqft
With stunning views of the Hollywood Hills, these apartments feature natural stone counter-tops and wireless home networking, as well as built-in microwave and oven with range. Amenities include elevator, key fob access and basketball court.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
6 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
The Tides
4500 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1200 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
WATERS EDGE
4500 via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,775
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1252 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
The Villa at Marina Harbor
4500 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,050
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community features 24-hour gym, alarm system, elevator, sauna, tennis court and pool. Units include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and laundry. Located by the shores of Marina del Ray and Channel Walk.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Marina Del Rey
4163 Via Marina
4163 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
900 sqft
Large upper level 1 bed/ 1 bath fully furnished apartment for sublet over the summer through August 30th. Spacious, bright, walking closet, washer and dryer, dishwasher, large balcony overlooking a garden with a pond.
Results within 1 mile of Marina del Rey
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
11 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,721
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,428
1418 sqft
Garage parking, a fitness center, Zen garden and pool are just a few of this community's amenities. Apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry and on-site storage units. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Ballona Creek are nearby.
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
11 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,419
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,223
1095 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
7 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,431
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,274
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,109
1366 sqft
Trendy neighborhood in the Marina Arts District. Updated amenities including fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. On-site sauna, pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Pet-friendly property. Minutes from the coast.
Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,473
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,537
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,569
1294 sqft
Adjacent to Ballona Wetlands in downtown Playa Vista. One-story flats and two-story lofts in a self-contained community boasting multiple retailers, restaurants and cinemas. Residents have access to a public park with mature landscaping.
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
39 Units Available
Venice
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,976
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,847
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
37 Units Available
Venice
Jefferson at Marina del Rey
3221 Carter Ave, Del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,305
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,953
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1488 sqft
Gorgeous complex with courtyard and clubhouse. Recently renovated units contain washers and dryers. Within walking distance of multiple yacht clubs and the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall. Minutes to I-405, I-105 and I-10.
Last updated July 10 at 12:54am
2 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
116 sqft
Welcome to C1, a brand new coliving community in the heart of the Marina Arts District. Located just a 10 minute drive from the beach, C1 is ready to be your brand new home.
Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,120
1753 sqft
Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Glen Alla Park are both convenient to this community. Property amenities include a 24-hour gym, community garden, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and patios/balconies.
Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
7 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,775
990 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a newly constructed building near Venice Beach and Marina del Rey. On-site Zen yoga room, rooftop entertainment space, and fitness center. Custom interiors with reclaimed beams.
Last updated June 25 at 12:27am
3 Units Available
Venice
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
141 sqft
Just opened in Venice a new coliving community from Starcity! Sign a new lease and move-in before the end of the year and get up to $250 off your monthly rent! So, whats coliving? Coliving is helping to bring community back to the city through
