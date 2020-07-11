66 Apartments for rent in Marina del Rey, CA with move-in specials
It should come as no surprise that the seaside community's dominant feature is in fact its marina (or marinas, to be more accurate). The world's largest man-made harbor, Marina del Rey can hold a staggering 5,300 boats throughout its 19 marinas. At 8,866 residents, the tony Westside community of boat owners and those wanting to live the boating life in the Los Angeles metro area can't really be called a city or town. It's a census-designated place (CDP) that was originally a salt marsh fed by the fresh water from Ballona Creek. Groundbreaking for the marina and harbor didn't begin until 1953, but Marina del Rey has certainly made up for a late start as a neighborhood by growing in leaps and bounds during the last half century. Apartments, beach homes and hotels dot the landscape. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Marina del Rey apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Marina del Rey apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.