Apartment List
/
CA
/
marina del rey
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:38 AM

66 Apartments for rent in Marina del Rey, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Marina del Rey apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specia... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
68 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Mariners Village
4600 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,999
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,523
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1196 sqft
This property offers beautiful water views and is only minutes from Ballona Wetlands and Westfield Culver City. Amenities include tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
46 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Esprit Marina del Rey
13900 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$2,608
930 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,648
1201 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,036
1396 sqft
Enjoy scenic water views from every living room. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool, clubhouse and racquetball court. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
16 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Harborside Marina Bay
14015 Tahiti Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,025
1153 sqft
Steps from The Harbor at Marina Bay. Landscaped apartment community with breathtaking marina views and desirable amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool and a rooftop lounge. Residents can access Mother's Beach via waterbus.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
$
55 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
AMLI Marina Del Rey
4242 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$3,550
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,075
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,320
1424 sqft
These Marina Del Rey apartments overlook a shimmering swimming pool and are close to Santa Monica and Culver City. Suites have stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This pet-friendly complex boasts a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
26 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Marina 41
4157 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,391
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,044
1177 sqft
Close to the marina in Marina Del Ray. Also near Venice Beach. Apartments boast large private balconies with marina and ocean views. On-site billiards room, heated outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
92 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Neptune Marina Apartments
14126 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,575
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,450
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,350
1693 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Indulge in the ultimate luxury living experience at Neptune Marina.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
14 Units Available
Mar Vista
Forty55 Lofts
4055 Redwood Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,211
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,235
1406 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of Venice Beach and Marina Del Rey, these units are modern and beautiful. Amenities include indoor bike storage, ceramic tile tubs, in-home alarm systems, plank-style flooring and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
23 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Tierra del Rey
4250 Glencoe Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,341
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,244
1579 sqft
Gorgeous complex boasts 24-hour fitness center, pool and hot tub. Built-in bookshelves and walk-in closets in air-conditioned apartments. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall across the street. Marvin Braude Bike Path nearby.
Results within 1 mile of Marina del Rey
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
39 Units Available
Venice
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,976
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,847
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
37 Units Available
Venice
Jefferson at Marina del Rey
3221 Carter Ave, Del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,305
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,953
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1488 sqft
Gorgeous complex with courtyard and clubhouse. Recently renovated units contain washers and dryers. Within walking distance of multiple yacht clubs and the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall. Minutes to I-405, I-105 and I-10.
Results within 5 miles of Marina del Rey
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
123 Units Available
Westside
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,735
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,154
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,399
1258 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
17 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,620
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,772
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
83 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,575
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1134 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 111

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
40 Units Available
Pico
AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,722
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,918
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,017
1555 sqft
Conveniently located in the Mid-City neighborhood of Santa Monica. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances in units with ocean and city views. Close to hiking trails and restaurants. Spa, pool, and cardio room available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
9 Units Available
Palms
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,387
682 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,227
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,867
1079 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Santa Monica
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,089
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,675
541 sqft
A stunning, modern community in a walkable community. Onsite amenities include a rooftop pool, large outdoor courtyard, and hot tub. Suites include private patios, in-home washers and dryers and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
7 Units Available
Downtown Santa Monica
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,680
540 sqft
Ideally situated just one block from Third Street Promenade. Studio and one-bedroom apartments with city and courtyard views. Community features a rooftop swimming pool, a movie-screening room and multiple on-site shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
11 Units Available
Palms
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,338
988 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,502
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
1242 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers yoga classes and bike storage. Gym, pool, and hot tub on site. Within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Near Sony Pictures Studios.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
11 Units Available
West Los Angeles
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,216
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
831 sqft
Luxury community amenities include 24-hour gym, rooftop grilling space and dog park. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location for commuters, close to I-10.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
24 Units Available
Mid-City
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,065
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,130
1347 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
Mid-City
NMS 1548
1548 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
887 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Santa Monica. Courtyard and on-site fitness center. Spacious homes featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows in each apartment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
9 Units Available
Palms
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,616
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
1049 sqft
An incredible community in a walkable area of the city near the shops, bars and dining. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center and movie screening area. Lavish apartments with soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
31 Units Available
Mid-City
Riva
1410 5th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful neighborhood with excellent schools, retail stores and restaurants. In-unit washer and dryer. Rooftop lounge area. Secure underground parking garage. Charging station for electric vehicles.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Fox Hills
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1090 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
City Guide for Marina del Rey, CA

"Tears touch my eyes for I have found / My heart has stayed / In Marina del Rey." - "Marina del Rey," George Strait

It should come as no surprise that the seaside community's dominant feature is in fact its marina (or marinas, to be more accurate). The world's largest man-made harbor, Marina del Rey can hold a staggering 5,300 boats throughout its 19 marinas. At 8,866 residents, the tony Westside community of boat owners and those wanting to live the boating life in the Los Angeles metro area can't really be called a city or town. It's a census-designated place (CDP) that was originally a salt marsh fed by the fresh water from Ballona Creek. Groundbreaking for the marina and harbor didn't begin until 1953, but Marina del Rey has certainly made up for a late start as a neighborhood by growing in leaps and bounds during the last half century. Apartments, beach homes and hotels dot the landscape. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Marina del Rey, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Marina del Rey apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Marina del Rey apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Marina del Rey 1 BedroomsMarina del Rey 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMarina del Rey 3 BedroomsMarina del Rey Accessible ApartmentsMarina del Rey Apartments with BalconyMarina del Rey Apartments with Garage
Marina del Rey Apartments with GymMarina del Rey Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarina del Rey Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMarina del Rey Apartments with ParkingMarina del Rey Apartments with PoolMarina del Rey Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Marina del Rey Dog Friendly ApartmentsMarina del Rey Furnished ApartmentsMarina del Rey Luxury PlacesMarina del Rey Pet Friendly PlacesMarina del Rey Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts