Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:51 AM
152 Furnished Apartments for rent in Marina del Rey, CA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Marina Del Rey
8 Units Available
WATERS EDGE
4500 via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,625
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
1252 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Marina Del Rey
7 Units Available
The Tides
4500 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,675
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1200 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Marina Del Rey
1 Unit Available
4163 Via Marina
4163 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
900 sqft
Large upper level 1 bed/ 1 bath fully furnished apartment for sublet over the summer through August 30th. Spacious, bright, walking closet, washer and dryer, dishwasher, large balcony overlooking a garden with a pond.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 08:57pm
Venice
4 Units Available
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
141 sqft
Just opened in Venice a new coliving community from Starcity! Sign a new lease and move-in before the end of the year and get up to $250 off your monthly rent! So, whats coliving? Coliving is helping to bring community back to the city through
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 08:55pm
Marina Del Rey
6 Units Available
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
116 sqft
Welcome to C1, a brand new coliving community in the heart of the Marina Arts District. Located just a 10 minute drive from the beach, C1 is ready to be your brand new home.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice
1 Unit Available
19 - 29th Avenue
19 29th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,895
1100 sqft
2+1 house for rent in Venice with OCEAN VIEW! Literally steps to the sand!! Remodeled, parking, must see! - 19 29th Avenue, Venice, 90291 Monthly rent: $6.895. Security deposit: $5,000. Bedrooms: 2, Baths: 1.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice
1 Unit Available
21 Venice Blvd
21 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
500 sqft
Furnished unit 1/2 block to Venice Beach - Property Id: 228908 You will not find a better location to stay in Venice. Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment only half a block away from the beach.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice
1 Unit Available
2325 McKinley Avenue
2325 Mckinley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
3114 sqft
Stunning & Luxurious Venice Home! - Stunning architectural home in the heart of Venice and located in the coveted Silver Triangle! Completed remodeled in 2017, this fully furnished grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, plus den property is the quintessential
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
6967 Trolleyway
6967 Trolleyway Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
1500 sqft
Available 07/12/20 Oceanfront 4 bed 2 ba furnished LIVE ON THE BEACH! - Property Id: 166755 Upper unit of oceanfront duplex on quiet beach in quaint and undiscovered Playa del Rey.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice
1 Unit Available
19 1/2 23rd Ave
19 1/2 23rd Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
800 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Venice Beach Guest House, 2Bed 1Bath w/Parking. - Property Id: 250687 Cosy 2 Bed Beach House, steps from the sand with private parking. 2 Bedrooms upstairs.Living room, galley style remodeled kitchen. Fully remodeled bathroom.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice
1 Unit Available
1210 Electric Ave.
1210 Electric Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,999
Venice Bungalow with hot tub and vaulted ceilings - Property Id: 188562 Just steps from GQ's "Coolest street in America," Abbot Kinney Blvd. and only 6 blocks from Venice Beach, CA.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
121 Fowling St 121
121 Fowling Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marina Del Rey
1 Unit Available
4117 Beethoven Street
4117 Beethoven Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,495
1466 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) A property with good location and price, it's a steal deal for any applicant who can move in as soon as possible! Hurry and sign up for application online for free.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
6603 Ocean Front Walk
6603 Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,795
Fully Furnished Home by the Beach - Property Id: 281809 Cozy Fully Furnished 2 bed 2 bath home at Playa Del Rey 6 Months lease max, landlord will be moving back in You can see the Ocean from your Patio Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Venice
1 Unit Available
13603 Marina Pointe Drive
13603 Marina Pointe Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,350
800 sqft
800 Sqft 1 Bedroom Apartment in the heart of Marina Del Rey for Sublet - Minimum 3 months Sublet. Available March 15th.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Venice
1 Unit Available
218 Venice Way
218 Venice Way, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
750 sqft
Venice Beach Duplex - the perfect location! Only steps to the boardwalk and Abbot Kinney, and views of the Venice Sign from the front door. With 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath, it will be easy to enjoy this Venice Beach home with modern renovations.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Venice
1 Unit Available
17 Lighthouse Street
17 Lighthouse Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1200 sqft
Lovely lower 2bed/2bath unit, steps to the beach, restaurants, and shops. Open concept, furnished, washer/dryer in unit. One parking space and street parking. Patio and outside shower.
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Venice
1 Unit Available
1 ST IRONSIDES
1 Ironsides Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,995
977 sqft
ON THE BEACH! Exclusive, fully-furnished & immaculate luxury oasis.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Westside
128 Units Available
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,727
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,154
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,063
1258 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mid-City
2 Units Available
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,850
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,050
887 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1548 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to the Expo train, restaurants, the beach and shopping.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brentwood
11 Units Available
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,530
179 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
357 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at acacia offers fully furnished, all-inclusive suites and lofts in the affluent neighborhood of Brentwood in Los Angeles! These suites are pet-friendly and non-smoking, all
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Santa Monica
10 Units Available
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,650
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,650
612 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1539 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to the Expo train, restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:51am
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
16 Units Available
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,683
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mid-City
11 Units Available
NMS 1548
1548 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
880 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Santa Monica. Courtyard and on-site fitness center. Spacious homes featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows in each apartment.
